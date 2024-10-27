Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Five takeaways on No. 6 Miami's defense in win over Florida State

    By Christopher Stock,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Florida StateMiami'S offensive performanceCollege footballCollege SportsAmerican footballFrancisco Mauigoa

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: ESPN unveils Week 10 FPI Top 25 with new No. 1
    247Sports1 day ago
    Watch Brian Kelly berate LSU player during Texas A&M loss, assess what happened
    247Sports1 day ago
    West Coast Weekly: Deion Sanders earns validation, punches Colorado bowl ticket; Boise State paves CFP path
    247Sports15 hours ago
    Social media reactions to No. 1 Oregon's dominant top-25 victory against No. 20 Illinois
    247Sports1 day ago
    Chris Beard talks Ole Miss 91-74 preseason exhibition win over Illinois
    247Sports13 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    No. 17 Boise State-UNLV Set To Clash In MW Rematch
    247Sports2 days ago
    Gamecocks add another flip target to the 2025 board
    247Sports1 day ago
    AP Top 25 rankings: Colorado enters poll as LSU plummets, Texas A&M, Notre Dame rise ahead of Week 10
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Penn State's Franklin Apologizes For Media Misstep
    247Sports1 day ago
    Matt Rhule proud of Nebraska's fight against No. 4 Ohio State
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Chris Klieman postgame KU Press Conference | 10.26.24
    247Sports1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Iowa beats Minnesota-Duluth in only tune-up before regular season
    247Sports2 days ago
    Michigan basketball's most important players for the 2024-25 season: No. 8 Will Tschetter
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Everything Paul Mainieri said after scrimmage win over Air Force
    247Sports1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Nebraska basketball still working through potential rotation
    247Sports9 hours ago
    Takeaways: Tennessee offense struggles in exhibition loss to Indiana
    247Sports16 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    TCU Yeager Shots
    247Sports1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy