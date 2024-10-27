Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Recap and takeaways: Stingy defense, crafty offense guide Michigan past MSU in third straight rivalry win

    By Zach Shaw,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Michigan footballCollege footballMichigan StateCollege SportsAnn ArborMichigan State University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Iowa Football: Kickoff time against Wisconsin announced
    247Sports1 day ago
    Iowa lands Williamsburg athlete Rayce Heitman as preferred walk-on: "It's like a family at Iowa"
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Listen: Taking calls about the state of the Buckeyes (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
    247Sports13 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Daily Delivery: Kansas State's young talent may keep a grip on KU series for a while
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    College football rankings cause confusion as Missouri retains AP Top 25 spot, Colorado enters in Week 10
    247Sports17 hours ago
    No. 17 Boise State-UNLV Set To Clash In MW Rematch
    247Sports2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    AP Top 25 rankings: Colorado enters poll as LSU plummets, Texas A&M, Notre Dame rise ahead of Week 10
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Penn State's Franklin Apologizes For Media Misstep
    247Sports1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Chris Klieman postgame KU Press Conference | 10.26.24
    247Sports1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Kentucky sweeps Ole Miss on volleyball court
    247Sports12 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Takeaways: Tennessee offense struggles in exhibition loss to Indiana
    247Sports16 hours ago
    5 things: What to know about Georgia’s new election measures
    The Current GA19 days ago
    NY World Series tickets plummet with Yankees down 2-0
    247Sports15 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy