Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Lane Kiffin comments on absences from Walter Nolen, Micah Pettus and emergency situation on sideline

    By Jared Redding,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Lane KiffinMicah PettusWalter NolenOle Miss footballLane Kiffin'S coachingOffensive line shifts

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Nick Saban Didn't Hesitate When Naming The Best Team In College Football
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows Ole Miss pride in mirror selfie
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI3 days ago
    Watch Brian Kelly berate LSU player during Texas A&M loss, assess what happened
    247Sports1 day ago
    Ole Miss fans get some bad news from Lane Kiffin ahead of critical Week 9 SEC matchup against Oklahoma
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Ranking Oregon's remaining Big Ten games from easiest to toughest
    247Sports4 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Makes Major Decision About Relationship Status with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    College Football Rankings Week 10: Top 25 (11-25) – Indiana, LSU, Michigan
    College Football News1 day ago
    Legendary NBA Star Charles Barkley Changed Political Parties
    The Spun1 day ago
    Ole Miss soccer ends season with loss
    247Sports1 day ago
    SEC Power Rankings: Texas A&M on the rise after Week 9 slate
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Travis Hunter's Girlfriend Left Fans Speechless With Outfit for Colorado-Cincinnati
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma, 26-14
    247Sports23 hours ago
    Brian Kelly Ripped For 'Classless' Behavior During Saturday's Loss
    The Spun1 day ago
    Chris Beard talks Ole Miss 91-74 preseason exhibition win over Illinois
    247Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Analytics Predicts Winner of Razorbacks, Rebels
    Arkansas Razorbacks On SI1 day ago
    I’m very thankful I was fired by ESPN, I can now speak freely, says ex-College GameDay star David Pollack
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Troubling News for Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Ahead of Orlando Magic Matchup Tonight
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Iowa lands Williamsburg athlete Rayce Heitman as preferred walk-on: "It's like a family at Iowa"
    247Sports1 day ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com6 days ago
    Florida State Somehow Picked Up 42 Yards On A Quarterback Sneak
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Matt Rhule proud of Nebraska's fight against No. 4 Ohio State
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    Sam Pittman discusses upcoming Ole Miss game
    247Sports7 hours ago
    QB Thomas Castellanos discusses loss to Louisville
    247Sports1 day ago
    CB Camdin Portis, son of Clinton Portis, commits to Miami
    247Sports1 day ago
    How To Watch: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Charity Exhibition vs. Illinois
    Ole Miss Rebels On SI1 day ago
    What did Nebraska basketball learn in its exhibition win?
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Pribula's 'Bro Walk' With OC Kotelnicki Set Stage For Wisconsin Breakout
    247Sports1 day ago
    Three-star ATH Kingston Keanaaina talks BYU
    247Sports8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy