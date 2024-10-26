Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    ECU thumps Temple, 56-34

    By Stephen Igoe,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Ecu footballCollege football gamesCollege SportsTemple footballCollege footballAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: ESPN unveils Week 10 FPI Top 25 with new No. 1
    247Sports1 day ago
    Ohio State survives against Nebraska, 21-17
    247Sports1 day ago
    Colorado football notes: Buffs crack top 25 in AP poll, LaJohntay Wester earns No. 1 jersey
    247Sports1 day ago
    Iowa lands Williamsburg athlete Rayce Heitman as preferred walk-on: "It's like a family at Iowa"
    247Sports1 day ago
    Three-star ATH Kingston Keanaaina talks BYU
    247Sports8 hours ago
    Watch Brian Kelly berate LSU player during Texas A&M loss, assess what happened
    247Sports1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    AP Top 25 rankings: Colorado enters poll as LSU plummets, Texas A&M, Notre Dame rise ahead of Week 10
    247Sports1 day ago
    Penn State injury update: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton tracking to be game-time decision vs. No. 4 Ohio State
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Penn State's Franklin Apologizes For Media Misstep
    247Sports1 day ago
    Chris Klieman postgame KU Press Conference | 10.26.24
    247Sports1 day ago
    Golazo Of The Day! (10/27) - Scoreline
    247Sports1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    FFT: Week 8 Recap (10/28)
    247Sports23 hours ago
    Iowa beats Minnesota-Duluth in only tune-up before regular season
    247Sports2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    CB Camdin Portis, son of Clinton Portis, commits to Miami
    247Sports1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Taking a knee in Southern California hits just right for WSU
    247Sports1 day ago
    Lane Kiffin comments on absences from Walter Nolen, Micah Pettus and emergency situation on sideline
    247Sports2 days ago
    Pribula's 'Bro Walk' With OC Kotelnicki Set Stage For Wisconsin Breakout
    247Sports1 day ago
    Takeaways: Tennessee offense struggles in exhibition loss to Indiana
    247Sports1 day ago
    Mario Cristobal sends 'strong message' to recruits after Miami dominates Florida State
    247Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy