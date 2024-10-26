247Sports
Texas Tech freshman QB Will Hammond takes over for injured Morton against TCU
By Jarret Johnson,2 days ago
By Jarret Johnson,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchTexas TechWill HammondFreshman QB successTexas Tech footballCollege football injuriesCollege Sports
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Coast Weekly: Deion Sanders earns validation, punches Colorado bowl ticket; Boise State paves CFP path
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports2 days ago
247Sports4 hours ago
247Sports21 hours ago
247Sports1 day ago
Dianna Carney2 hours ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports23 hours ago
247Sports2 days ago
247Sports2 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
247Sports1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0