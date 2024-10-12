Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Report Card: Hawkeyes play complementary football in win over Washington

    By David Eickholt,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: AP Top 25 Week 8 projection after Oregon beats Ohio State
    247Sports2 days ago
    LSU knocks off Ole Miss in overtime, 29-26
    247Sports1 day ago
    Social media reactions to No. 3 Oregon's incredible victory over No. 2 Ohio State
    247Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy suffers eye injury after being 'head-butted' by cow during bye week
    247Sports7 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    WATCH: Erik Spoelstra was hopping mad at out-of-position Kel'el Ware in NBA preseason matchup
    247Sports13 hours ago
    West Coast Weekly: Oregon changes big-game narrative, raises ceiling under Dan Lanning; USC justifies concerns
    247Sports1 day ago
    Tylee Craft's Presence, Memory Leave Lasting Impact At UNC
    247Sports1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Photos from Oregon's historic victory over Ohio State on Saturday night
    247Sports1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Heupel discusses LB Keenan Pili's injury after Vols' OT win over Florida
    247Sports1 day ago
    Oregon football sets Autzen Stadium attendance record in game against Ohio State
    247Sports2 days ago
    PSU's Franklin On Overcoming Adversity In Wild USC Win
    247Sports2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    OL Peter Langi names his top six
    247Sports2 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Avery Johnson pregame West Virginia Press Conference | 10.14.24
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Ole Miss VB tumbles to Georgia
    247Sports1 day ago
    Four-star point guard Jalen Reece cuts list to three; sets commitment date
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA24 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy