Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    How did Saturday's loss impact Rutgers football ESPN FPI ranking?

    By Kristian Dyer,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Belichick commends Washington for win over Michigan, recalls 'great environment' at Husky Stadium
    247Sports1 day ago
    Tennessee fans help Northwest Arkansas National Airport set record
    247Sports16 hours ago
    Time, TV announced for Clemson football’s matchup with Virginia
    247Sports2 days ago
    Who Will Win The 2024 Ballon D'or? - Scoreline
    247Sports20 hours ago
    Kansas State at West Virginia to kick at night
    247Sports2 days ago
    Oklahoma's keys to victory vs. Texas
    247Sports19 hours ago
    How much will the bye week benefit Michael Hawkins Jr. in his first Red River Rivalry?
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Dodgers' Walker Buehler robbed of $100K watch by a mob ahead of Game 3 start in San Diego
    247Sports18 hours ago
    Michigan Defense Breakdown with Sam Webb and Former DC Vance Bedford - Recapping Washington - Thoughts on the Defense
    247Sports16 hours ago
    GoVols247 Podcast: If that wasn't a blip, it's a big problem
    247Sports19 hours ago
    WR Josh Moore flips from Florida to Miami
    247Sports19 hours ago
    'Steady' Brock Vandagriff progressing as expected for Kentucky
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Tuesday report: ASU preps for Utah with two standouts unavailable for first half
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Dyllan Malone flips to Iowa State
    247Sports2 days ago
    Best Bet For Blackhawks-Utah
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Bangally Kamara plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
    247Sports1 day ago
    Rutgers commitment intrigued by Gamecock offer
    247Sports8 hours ago
    Kansas State vs. Colorado: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Texas takes on Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl | Pate State Predictions
    247Sports17 hours ago
    WATCH: Brian Kelly opens up on LSU's preparation for Ole Miss
    247Sports1 day ago
    Cougars land first commit of 2027 class in Iowa Colony's Starling
    247Sports2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    No, Ownership is Not Dictating Deshaun Watson Remain Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback
    247Sports1 day ago
    Jay Glazer details how Davante Adams broke the news to Antonio Pierce that he's requesting a trade
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Michigan State's Tom Izzo 'fired up' for every aspect of exhibition at Northern Michigan
    247Sports16 hours ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    WVU Hoops offers four star, class of 2025 big man from California
    247Sports18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy