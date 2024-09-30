Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Highlights & Takeaways: Ten Notre Dame Commits (Sept. 27-28)

    By Kevin Sinclair,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Playoff national championship odds updated in Week 6
    247Sports2 days ago
    4-star WR Malik Clark decommits from Florida State
    247Sports22 hours ago
    Kentucky lands commitment from OL Jayden Clark
    247Sports22 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Minnesota at Michigan Officiating Error Forces Immediate Rule Change
    247Sports1 day ago
    Ole Miss women's cross country No. 22 in USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll
    247Sports1 day ago
    John Calipari mentality unchanged entering first year at Arkansas
    247Sports22 hours ago
    Alabama will have smallest non-COVID crowd for SEC game in 61 years
    247Sports1 day ago
    Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Vanderbilt
    247Sports2 days ago
    Matt Rhule Monday press conference updates
    247Sports2 days ago
    'A tremendous turnaround': Northwestern coach David Braun showers Indiana, Cignetti, Rourke with praise
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Biddle's Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 5
    247Sports1 day ago
    Photos: Elite recruits take in Alabama's exciting win over Georgia
    247Sports2 days ago
    Podcast: Observations after rewatching the Virginia Tech game
    247Sports2 days ago
    Demetres Samuel flips back to Syracuse from Florida
    247Sports2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Mike Gundy suggests Nick Saban as college football commissioner amid growing concerns over sport's future
    247Sports1 day ago
    Everything Mike Norvell said on Monday about the QB situation, play at SMU, Clemson; Coordinators Q&A as well
    247Sports2 days ago
    Aaron Womack commits to Syracuse basketball, discusses decision
    247Sports2 days ago
    Auburn, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M all tried, but how Alabama sealed the deal for 5-star WR Ryan Williams Jr.
    247Sports2 days ago
    Buffaloes defense playing hard under first-year coordinator Robert Livingston's direction
    247Sports20 hours ago
    Mums the word from Brian Kelly on LSU injury specifics
    247Sports21 hours ago
    FSU in the National Stats (Week 5): Does FSU have the worst offense in the P4?
    247Sports20 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Wolfpack QB commit Will Wilson enjoying prolific senior season
    247Sports1 day ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Virginia Tech's Brent Pry stands firm on TD call against No. 7 Miami after hearing from ACC Officials
    247Sports1 day ago
    Sophomore C Rueben Chinyelu poised for primary role with Gators – if he can stay out of foul trouble
    247Sports8 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Chip Kelly notebook: Ohio State OC on O-line, Will Howard | How many plays is he saving?
    247Sports21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy