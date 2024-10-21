These are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Call Home

Discover the 20 most expensive U.S. cities to call home. Each city’s cost of living including housing, utilities, groceries, and average income was considered. October 2024’s data came from the Economic Research Institute and the U.S. Census Bureau , Zillow for home values and rent, local electricity companies, and area grocery stores. Work your way to the city with the highest cost of living in the nation. (HOA costs were not considered, but you can find more by reading “ Each U.S. Region’s Average HOA Fees .”)

20. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Food costs weigh heavily when it comes to affording to live in Minneapolis. A gallon of milk is over $4, and a dozen eggs cost about $5. Above-average scores on transportation and healthcare make this city worth the higher price. Plus, the green spaces and skyline views put it at 20th on the list of most expensive U.S. cities.

Population: 425,115

Average Yearly Salary: $70,315

Average Home Price: $313,147

Average Monthly Rent: $1,600

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 20.2 cents

19. Charlotte, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Transportation options and grocery prices are both reasons people love life in Charlotte. The weather is appealing, too. High housing costs and lower incomes are the biggest downsides, but with plenty to do every day, it’s still an appealing place to live. Head to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Hendricks Motorsports Complex if you enjoy auto racing.

Population: 911,311

Average Yearly Salary: $64,814

Average Home Price: $394,796

Average Monthly Rent: $1,985

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 13 cents

18. New Orleans, Louisiana

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Humidity isn’t the only downfall to life in New Orleans. High housing costs add to the woes. However, it’s hard to ignore that this city has so much to offer in terms of music, food, and culture.

Population: 364,136

Average Yearly Salary: $63,957

Average Home Price: $238,785

Average Monthly Rent: $1,700

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 13 cents

17. Atlanta, Georgia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

With an average hourly wage of $32, housing is hard to afford in Atlanta. The state also has higher than average income taxes, which adds to the issue. Why live here? The city’s professional sports, employment options, and southern charm are all desirable.

Population: 510,823

Average Yearly Salary: $66,107

Average Home Price: $392,151

Average Monthly Rent: $2,053

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 18 cents

16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

As the nation’s first capital, Philadelphia is a historic city with a lot to see. Grocery costs and rent are not easy to manage on a $34 average hourly wage. When you move here, you are relatively close to other major cities like New York City and Baltimore.

Population: 1,550,542

Average Yearly Salary: $70,746

Average Home Price: $221,590

Average Monthly Rent: $1,600

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 20.6 cents

15. Tampa, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Salaries are low when you consider the higher rent and housing costs. Florida can be beneficial with low tax rates, but insurance costs are spiking due to frequent hurricanes. Despite those issues, Tampa remains a charming city for families and individuals who enjoy theme parks and aquariums.

Population: 403,364

Average Yearly Salary: $62,434

Average Home Price: $375,947

Average Monthly Rent: $2,095

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16 cents

14. Portland, Oregon

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

While the cost of living isn’t extremely affordable, one area where Portland excels is healthcare. The city also receives perfect scores for public transportation options and walkability. Within the city are highlights like botanical gardens, Multnomah Falls, and the highly-rated Powell’s City of Books, a must-see for avid readers.

Population: 630,498

Average Yearly Salary: $69,448

Average Home Price: $527,725

Average Monthly Rent: $1,800

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.7 cents

13. Denver, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Denver is a skier’s dream location. Many slopes are within easy reach, and there’s plenty to do in the city if you aren’t a skier. Multiple museums and outdoor attractions keep residents busy. Denver is also home to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater for some of the best concerts you’ll ever experience.

Population: 716,577

Average Yearly Salary: $71,323

Average Home Price: $547,500

Average Monthly Rent: $2,175

Average Electricity Rate per kWh:15 cents

12. Raleigh, North Carolina

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

High rents and housing costs with comparably lower incomes make Raleigh one of the nation’s more expensive cities to live in. That said, it’s also a city where you get to experience four seasons without dealing with bitter cold in the winter.

Population: 482,295

Average Yearly Salary: $69,720

Average Home Price: $438,803

Average Monthly Rent: $1,850

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 15 cents

11. Miami, Florida

LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com

It’s hard to ignore the beauty of the Art Deco buildings in Miami. It’s equally difficult to ignore the lush beaches for cooling off on a hot day. Food, music, shopping, and sun are all reasons to live here.

Population: 455,924

Average Yearly Salary: $65,115

Average Home Price: $581,466

Average Monthly Rent: $3,100

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 14 cents

10. Chicago, Illinois

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, Chicago is a sprawling city. Despite the high rents and cost of living, the city offers outstanding shopping for both upscale and budget needs, green areas, and the nation’s third tallest building, Willis Tower.

Population: 2,664,452

Average Yearly Salary: $71,566

Average Home Price: $294,789

Average Monthly Rent: $1,950

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.8 cents

9. Sacramento, California

Norcal_kt/Shutterstock.com

Head inland to California’s mountainous areas to the capital city for another expensive city to live in. The historic district dates back to the Gold Rush, and it’s hard to ignore the importance of this area. When you’re not taking a trip back in time, the city also boasts museums and the Sacramento Zoo for leisurely afternoons.

Population: 526,384

Average Yearly Salary: $73,209

Average Home Price: $481,327

Average Monthly Rent: $1,989

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16 cents

8. Seattle, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Seattle gets high marks for exceptional healthcare access and public transportation options. Those are two reasons people live here. It’s also a city with an abundance of entertainment venues, hiking/biking trails, restaurants, and pedestrian-friendly outdoor shopping areas.

Population: 755,078

Average Yearly Salary: $77,845

Average Home Price: $850,272

Average Monthly Rent: $2,195

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 14 cents

7. Los Angeles, California

shalunts / iStock via Getty Images

Certain areas of Los Angeles are a bit more affordable than others, but the city is still one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. Bel Air is one of the most expensive neighborhoods with average home prices nearing $4 million. Despite the high price tag, Los Angeles is the place to be for fine dining, professional sports, theater, and celebrity sightings.

Population: 3,820,914

Average Yearly Salary: $74,933

Average Home Price: $950,032

Average Monthly Rent: $2,800

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 28.2 cents

6. San Diego, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Sunny weather, easy access to dozens of beaches, mountains, and parks, restaurants, and shopping make San Diego popular with young adults and retirees alike. It’s also one of the top 20 walkable U.S. cities. Despite the higher cost of living, the quality of life is worthwhile.

Population: 1,388,320

Average Yearly Salary: $72,963

Average Home Price: $1,013,944

Average Monthly Rent: $3,095

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 45 cents

5. Washington, D.C.

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Our nation’s capital is where laws are made and the U.S. president resides and works. It’s a bustling city throughout the year. It’s also home to historic monuments, lush green parks, and the Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo, which all offer free admission.

Population: 678,972

Average Yearly Salary: $77,670

Average Home Price: $601,920

Average Monthly Rent: $2,500

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.7 cents

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/ Shutterstock

Faneuil Hall, Boston Commons, the Freedom Trail, and a wealth of shops, restaurants, sports, and museums make Boston a favorite of all ages. Plus, there’s so much fresh seafood. The cost of living is high, but the wealth of outdoor and indoor activities makes it worthwhile.

Population: 653,833

Average Yearly Salary: $77,180

Average Home Price: $748,710

Average Monthly Rent: $3,200

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 32 cents

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

The trade-off to warm sunny days, Pacific breezes, and miles upon miles of sandy beaches is very high prices. While Honolulu isn’t cheap, friendly neighbors, year-round outdoor fun, and easy access to tropical fruits are worthwhile.

Population: 341,778

Average Yearly Salary: $70,023

Average Home Price: $791,520

Average Monthly Rent: $2,650

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 46.52 cents

2. San Francisco, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

While San Francisco offers many things to see and do along California’s beautiful coast and Golden Gate Park, it has the second highest cost of living in the U.S. Benefits to this city include a very high walkability score and public transportation options are abundant, so you don’t need a car to get around. Instead, hop on a historic cable car.

Population: 808,988

Average Yearly Salary: $84,017

Average Home Price: $1,260,086

Average Monthly Rent: $3,400

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 47 cents

1. New York City, New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

New York City is the most expensive place to live in the U.S. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens top the list as the most expensive boroughs in New York City. They’re walkable and filled with theaters, restaurants, shops, parks, museums, and galleries. With professional sports venues and concert halls rounding out the things to do and see, it’s a desirable, yet pricey, city.

Population: 8,258,035

Average Yearly Salary: $77,996 (Brooklyn), $78,277 (Manhattan), and $84,017 (Queens)

Average Home Price: $799,000 (Brooklyn), $1,500,000 (Manhattan), and $1,260,086 (Queens)

Average Monthly Rent: $2,770 (Brooklyn), $3,500 (Manhattan), and $3,400 (Queens)

Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 33 cents (Brooklyn and Manhattan) and 47 cents (Queens)

There’s one more thing to consider before moving to a new area. Crime rates are equally important. Explore which 10 cities have the highest crime rates in the U.S.

The post These are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Call Home appeared first on 24/7 Tempo .