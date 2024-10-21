These are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Call Home
Discover the 20 most expensive U.S. cities to call home. Each city’s cost of living including housing, utilities, groceries, and average income was considered. October 2024’s data came from the Economic Research Institute and the U.S. Census Bureau , Zillow for home values and rent, local electricity companies, and area grocery stores. Work your way to the city with the highest cost of living in the nation. (HOA costs were not considered, but you can find more by reading “ Each U.S. Region’s Average HOA Fees .”)
20. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Food costs weigh heavily when it comes to affording to live in Minneapolis. A gallon of milk is over $4, and a dozen eggs cost about $5. Above-average scores on transportation and healthcare make this city worth the higher price. Plus, the green spaces and skyline views put it at 20th on the list of most expensive U.S. cities.
Population: 425,115
Average Yearly Salary: $70,315
Average Home Price: $313,147
Average Monthly Rent: $1,600
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 20.2 cents
19. Charlotte, North Carolina
Transportation options and grocery prices are both reasons people love life in Charlotte. The weather is appealing, too. High housing costs and lower incomes are the biggest downsides, but with plenty to do every day, it’s still an appealing place to live. Head to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Hendricks Motorsports Complex if you enjoy auto racing.
Population: 911,311
Average Yearly Salary: $64,814
Average Home Price: $394,796
Average Monthly Rent: $1,985
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 13 cents
18. New Orleans, Louisiana
Humidity isn’t the only downfall to life in New Orleans. High housing costs add to the woes. However, it’s hard to ignore that this city has so much to offer in terms of music, food, and culture.
Population: 364,136
Average Yearly Salary: $63,957
Average Home Price: $238,785
Average Monthly Rent: $1,700
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 13 cents
17. Atlanta, Georgia
With an average hourly wage of $32, housing is hard to afford in Atlanta. The state also has higher than average income taxes, which adds to the issue. Why live here? The city’s professional sports, employment options, and southern charm are all desirable.
Population: 510,823
Average Yearly Salary: $66,107
Average Home Price: $392,151
Average Monthly Rent: $2,053
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 18 cents
16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
As the nation’s first capital, Philadelphia is a historic city with a lot to see. Grocery costs and rent are not easy to manage on a $34 average hourly wage. When you move here, you are relatively close to other major cities like New York City and Baltimore.
Population: 1,550,542
Average Yearly Salary: $70,746
Average Home Price: $221,590
Average Monthly Rent: $1,600
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 20.6 cents
15. Tampa, Florida
Salaries are low when you consider the higher rent and housing costs. Florida can be beneficial with low tax rates, but insurance costs are spiking due to frequent hurricanes. Despite those issues, Tampa remains a charming city for families and individuals who enjoy theme parks and aquariums.
Population: 403,364
Average Yearly Salary: $62,434
Average Home Price: $375,947
Average Monthly Rent: $2,095
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16 cents
14. Portland, Oregon
While the cost of living isn’t extremely affordable, one area where Portland excels is healthcare. The city also receives perfect scores for public transportation options and walkability. Within the city are highlights like botanical gardens, Multnomah Falls, and the highly-rated Powell’s City of Books, a must-see for avid readers.
Population: 630,498
Average Yearly Salary: $69,448
Average Home Price: $527,725
Average Monthly Rent: $1,800
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.7 cents
13. Denver, Colorado
Denver is a skier’s dream location. Many slopes are within easy reach, and there’s plenty to do in the city if you aren’t a skier. Multiple museums and outdoor attractions keep residents busy. Denver is also home to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater for some of the best concerts you’ll ever experience.
Population: 716,577
Average Yearly Salary: $71,323
Average Home Price: $547,500
Average Monthly Rent: $2,175
Average Electricity Rate per kWh:15 cents
12. Raleigh, North Carolina
High rents and housing costs with comparably lower incomes make Raleigh one of the nation’s more expensive cities to live in. That said, it’s also a city where you get to experience four seasons without dealing with bitter cold in the winter.
Population: 482,295
Average Yearly Salary: $69,720
Average Home Price: $438,803
Average Monthly Rent: $1,850
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 15 cents
11. Miami, Florida
It’s hard to ignore the beauty of the Art Deco buildings in Miami. It’s equally difficult to ignore the lush beaches for cooling off on a hot day. Food, music, shopping, and sun are all reasons to live here.
Population: 455,924
Average Yearly Salary: $65,115
Average Home Price: $581,466
Average Monthly Rent: $3,100
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 14 cents
10. Chicago, Illinois
Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, Chicago is a sprawling city. Despite the high rents and cost of living, the city offers outstanding shopping for both upscale and budget needs, green areas, and the nation’s third tallest building, Willis Tower.
Population: 2,664,452
Average Yearly Salary: $71,566
Average Home Price: $294,789
Average Monthly Rent: $1,950
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.8 cents
9. Sacramento, California
Head inland to California’s mountainous areas to the capital city for another expensive city to live in. The historic district dates back to the Gold Rush, and it’s hard to ignore the importance of this area. When you’re not taking a trip back in time, the city also boasts museums and the Sacramento Zoo for leisurely afternoons.
Population: 526,384
Average Yearly Salary: $73,209
Average Home Price: $481,327
Average Monthly Rent: $1,989
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16 cents
8. Seattle, Washington
Seattle gets high marks for exceptional healthcare access and public transportation options. Those are two reasons people live here. It’s also a city with an abundance of entertainment venues, hiking/biking trails, restaurants, and pedestrian-friendly outdoor shopping areas.
Population: 755,078
Average Yearly Salary: $77,845
Average Home Price: $850,272
Average Monthly Rent: $2,195
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 14 cents
7. Los Angeles, California
Certain areas of Los Angeles are a bit more affordable than others, but the city is still one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. Bel Air is one of the most expensive neighborhoods with average home prices nearing $4 million. Despite the high price tag, Los Angeles is the place to be for fine dining, professional sports, theater, and celebrity sightings.
Population: 3,820,914
Average Yearly Salary: $74,933
Average Home Price: $950,032
Average Monthly Rent: $2,800
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 28.2 cents
6. San Diego, California
Sunny weather, easy access to dozens of beaches, mountains, and parks, restaurants, and shopping make San Diego popular with young adults and retirees alike. It’s also one of the top 20 walkable U.S. cities. Despite the higher cost of living, the quality of life is worthwhile.
Population: 1,388,320
Average Yearly Salary: $72,963
Average Home Price: $1,013,944
Average Monthly Rent: $3,095
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 45 cents
5. Washington, D.C.
Our nation’s capital is where laws are made and the U.S. president resides and works. It’s a bustling city throughout the year. It’s also home to historic monuments, lush green parks, and the Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo, which all offer free admission.
Population: 678,972
Average Yearly Salary: $77,670
Average Home Price: $601,920
Average Monthly Rent: $2,500
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.7 cents
4. Boston, Massachusetts
Faneuil Hall, Boston Commons, the Freedom Trail, and a wealth of shops, restaurants, sports, and museums make Boston a favorite of all ages. Plus, there’s so much fresh seafood. The cost of living is high, but the wealth of outdoor and indoor activities makes it worthwhile.
Population: 653,833
Average Yearly Salary: $77,180
Average Home Price: $748,710
Average Monthly Rent: $3,200
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 32 cents
3. Honolulu, Hawaii
The trade-off to warm sunny days, Pacific breezes, and miles upon miles of sandy beaches is very high prices. While Honolulu isn’t cheap, friendly neighbors, year-round outdoor fun, and easy access to tropical fruits are worthwhile.
Population: 341,778
Average Yearly Salary: $70,023
Average Home Price: $791,520
Average Monthly Rent: $2,650
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 46.52 cents
2. San Francisco, California
While San Francisco offers many things to see and do along California’s beautiful coast and Golden Gate Park, it has the second highest cost of living in the U.S. Benefits to this city include a very high walkability score and public transportation options are abundant, so you don’t need a car to get around. Instead, hop on a historic cable car.
Population: 808,988
Average Yearly Salary: $84,017
Average Home Price: $1,260,086
Average Monthly Rent: $3,400
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 47 cents
1. New York City, New York
New York City is the most expensive place to live in the U.S. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens top the list as the most expensive boroughs in New York City. They’re walkable and filled with theaters, restaurants, shops, parks, museums, and galleries. With professional sports venues and concert halls rounding out the things to do and see, it’s a desirable, yet pricey, city.
Population: 8,258,035
Average Yearly Salary: $77,996 (Brooklyn), $78,277 (Manhattan), and $84,017 (Queens)
Average Home Price: $799,000 (Brooklyn), $1,500,000 (Manhattan), and $1,260,086 (Queens)
Average Monthly Rent: $2,770 (Brooklyn), $3,500 (Manhattan), and $3,400 (Queens)
Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 33 cents (Brooklyn and Manhattan) and 47 cents (Queens)
