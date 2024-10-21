Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247 Tempo

    These are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Call Home

    By Tracy Farnsworth,

    2 days ago

    Discover the 20 most expensive U.S. cities to call home. Each city’s cost of living including housing, utilities, groceries, and average income was considered. October 2024’s data came from the Economic Research Institute and the U.S. Census Bureau , Zillow for home values and rent, local electricity companies, and area grocery stores. Work your way to the city with the highest cost of living in the nation. (HOA costs were not considered, but you can find more by reading “ Each U.S. Region’s Average HOA Fees .”)

    20. Minneapolis, Minnesota

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvi58_0wFqgwFm00 Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

    Food costs weigh heavily when it comes to affording to live in Minneapolis. A gallon of milk is over $4, and a dozen eggs cost about $5. Above-average scores on transportation and healthcare make this city worth the higher price. Plus, the green spaces and skyline views put it at 20th on the list of most expensive U.S. cities.

    • Population: 425,115
    • Average Yearly Salary: $70,315
    • Average Home Price: $313,147
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,600
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 20.2 cents

    19. Charlotte, North Carolina

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDdPg_0wFqgwFm00 Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

    Transportation options and grocery prices are both reasons people love life in Charlotte. The weather is appealing, too. High housing costs and lower incomes are the biggest downsides, but with plenty to do every day, it’s still an appealing place to live. Head to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Hendricks Motorsports Complex if you enjoy auto racing.

    • Population: 911,311
    • Average Yearly Salary: $64,814
    • Average Home Price: $394,796
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,985
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 13 cents

    18. New Orleans, Louisiana

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsZNC_0wFqgwFm00 f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

    Humidity isn’t the only downfall to life in New Orleans. High housing costs add to the woes. However, it’s hard to ignore that this city has so much to offer in terms of music, food, and culture.

    • Population: 364,136
    • Average Yearly Salary: $63,957
    • Average Home Price: $238,785
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,700
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 13 cents

    17. Atlanta, Georgia

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXSdr_0wFqgwFm00 krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

    With an average hourly wage of $32, housing is hard to afford in Atlanta. The state also has higher than average income taxes, which adds to the issue. Why live here? The city’s professional sports, employment options, and southern charm are all desirable.

    • Population: 510,823
    • Average Yearly Salary: $66,107
    • Average Home Price: $392,151
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,053
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 18 cents

    16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2d19_0wFqgwFm00 Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

    As the nation’s first capital, Philadelphia is a historic city with a lot to see. Grocery costs and rent are not easy to manage on a $34 average hourly wage. When you move here, you are relatively close to other major cities like New York City and Baltimore.

    • Population: 1,550,542
    • Average Yearly Salary: $70,746
    • Average Home Price: $221,590
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,600
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 20.6 cents

    15. Tampa, Florida

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GF1et_0wFqgwFm00 SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

    Salaries are low when you consider the higher rent and housing costs. Florida can be beneficial with low tax rates, but insurance costs are spiking due to frequent hurricanes. Despite those issues, Tampa remains a charming city for families and individuals who enjoy theme parks and aquariums.

    • Population: 403,364
    • Average Yearly Salary: $62,434
    • Average Home Price: $375,947
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,095
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16 cents

    14. Portland, Oregon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trTOF_0wFqgwFm00 Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

    While the cost of living isn’t extremely affordable, one area where Portland excels is healthcare. The city also receives perfect scores for public transportation options and walkability. Within the city are highlights like botanical gardens, Multnomah Falls, and the highly-rated Powell’s City of Books, a must-see for avid readers.

    • Population: 630,498
    • Average Yearly Salary: $69,448
    • Average Home Price: $527,725
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,800
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.7 cents

    13. Denver, Colorado

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKqgE_0wFqgwFm00 milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

    Denver is a skier’s dream location. Many slopes are within easy reach, and there’s plenty to do in the city if you aren’t a skier. Multiple museums and outdoor attractions keep residents busy. Denver is also home to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater for some of the best concerts you’ll ever experience.

    • Population: 716,577
    • Average Yearly Salary: $71,323
    • Average Home Price: $547,500
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,175
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh:15 cents

    12. Raleigh, North Carolina

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJ6j2_0wFqgwFm00 Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

    High rents and housing costs with comparably lower incomes make Raleigh one of the nation’s more expensive cities to live in. That said, it’s also a city where you get to experience four seasons without dealing with bitter cold in the winter.

    • Population: 482,295
    • Average Yearly Salary: $69,720
    • Average Home Price: $438,803
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,850
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 15 cents

    11. Miami, Florida

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUpTa_0wFqgwFm00 LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com

    It’s hard to ignore the beauty of the Art Deco buildings in Miami. It’s equally difficult to ignore the lush beaches for cooling off on a hot day. Food, music, shopping, and sun are all reasons to live here.

    • Population: 455,924
    • Average Yearly Salary: $65,115
    • Average Home Price: $581,466
    • Average Monthly Rent: $3,100
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 14 cents

    10. Chicago, Illinois

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEDTg_0wFqgwFm00 JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

    Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, Chicago is a sprawling city. Despite the high rents and cost of living, the city offers outstanding shopping for both upscale and budget needs, green areas, and the nation’s third tallest building, Willis Tower.

    • Population: 2,664,452
    • Average Yearly Salary: $71,566
    • Average Home Price: $294,789
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,950
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.8 cents

    9. Sacramento, California

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YB6g_0wFqgwFm00 Norcal_kt/Shutterstock.com

    Head inland to California’s mountainous areas to the capital city for another expensive city to live in. The historic district dates back to the Gold Rush, and it’s hard to ignore the importance of this area. When you’re not taking a trip back in time, the city also boasts museums and the Sacramento Zoo for leisurely afternoons.

    • Population: 526,384
    • Average Yearly Salary: $73,209
    • Average Home Price: $481,327
    • Average Monthly Rent: $1,989
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16 cents

    8. Seattle, Washington

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHhzx_0wFqgwFm00 aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

    Seattle gets high marks for exceptional healthcare access and public transportation options. Those are two reasons people live here. It’s also a city with an abundance of entertainment venues, hiking/biking trails, restaurants, and pedestrian-friendly outdoor shopping areas.

    • Population: 755,078
    • Average Yearly Salary: $77,845
    • Average Home Price: $850,272
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,195
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 14 cents

    7. Los Angeles, California

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL8Kw_0wFqgwFm00 shalunts / iStock via Getty Images

    Certain areas of Los Angeles are a bit more affordable than others, but the city is still one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. Bel Air is one of the most expensive neighborhoods with average home prices nearing $4 million. Despite the high price tag, Los Angeles is the place to be for fine dining, professional sports, theater, and celebrity sightings.

    • Population: 3,820,914
    • Average Yearly Salary: $74,933
    • Average Home Price: $950,032
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,800
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 28.2 cents

    6. San Diego, California

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZo0z_0wFqgwFm00 Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

    Sunny weather, easy access to dozens of beaches, mountains, and parks, restaurants, and shopping make San Diego popular with young adults and retirees alike. It’s also one of the top 20 walkable U.S. cities. Despite the higher cost of living, the quality of life is worthwhile.

    • Population: 1,388,320
    • Average Yearly Salary: $72,963
    • Average Home Price: $1,013,944
    • Average Monthly Rent: $3,095
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 45 cents

    5. Washington, D.C.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDzTS_0wFqgwFm00 Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

    Our nation’s capital is where laws are made and the U.S. president resides and works. It’s a bustling city throughout the year. It’s also home to historic monuments, lush green parks, and the Smithsonian Museums and National Zoo, which all offer free admission.

    • Population: 678,972
    • Average Yearly Salary: $77,670
    • Average Home Price: $601,920
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,500
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 16.7 cents

    4. Boston, Massachusetts

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHDVc_0wFqgwFm00 Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/ Shutterstock

    Faneuil Hall, Boston Commons, the Freedom Trail, and a wealth of shops, restaurants, sports, and museums make Boston a favorite of all ages. Plus, there’s so much fresh seafood. The cost of living is high, but the wealth of outdoor and indoor activities makes it worthwhile.

    • Population: 653,833
    • Average Yearly Salary: $77,180
    • Average Home Price: $748,710
    • Average Monthly Rent: $3,200
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 32 cents

    3. Honolulu, Hawaii

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMX5k_0wFqgwFm00 Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

    The trade-off to warm sunny days, Pacific breezes, and miles upon miles of sandy beaches is very high prices. While Honolulu isn’t cheap, friendly neighbors, year-round outdoor fun, and easy access to tropical fruits are worthwhile.

    • Population: 341,778
    • Average Yearly Salary: $70,023
    • Average Home Price: $791,520
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,650
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 46.52 cents

    2. San Francisco, California

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEfAy_0wFqgwFm00 bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

    While San Francisco offers many things to see and do along California’s beautiful coast and Golden Gate Park, it has the second highest cost of living in the U.S. Benefits to this city include a very high walkability score and public transportation options are abundant, so you don’t need a car to get around. Instead, hop on a historic cable car.

    • Population: 808,988
    • Average Yearly Salary: $84,017
    • Average Home Price: $1,260,086
    • Average Monthly Rent: $3,400
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 47 cents

    1. New York City, New York

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeRtG_0wFqgwFm00 StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

    New York City is the most expensive place to live in the U.S. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens top the list as the most expensive boroughs in New York City. They’re walkable and filled with theaters, restaurants, shops, parks, museums, and galleries. With professional sports venues and concert halls rounding out the things to do and see, it’s a desirable, yet pricey, city.

    • Population: 8,258,035
    • Average Yearly Salary: $77,996 (Brooklyn), $78,277 (Manhattan), and $84,017 (Queens)
    • Average Home Price: $799,000 (Brooklyn), $1,500,000 (Manhattan), and $1,260,086 (Queens)
    • Average Monthly Rent: $2,770 (Brooklyn), $3,500 (Manhattan), and $3,400 (Queens)
    • Average Electricity Rate per kWh: 33 cents (Brooklyn and Manhattan) and 47 cents (Queens)

    There’s one more thing to consider before moving to a new area. Crime rates are equally important. Explore which 10 cities have the highest crime rates in the U.S.

    The post These are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Call Home appeared first on 24/7 Tempo .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The 10 Most Unfriendly U.S. Cities According to Foreign Travelers
    247 Tempo7 days ago
    The Dirtiest Cities in America That No One Should Call Home
    247 Tempo23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Vacation Spot That Hit Almost 110 Degrees
    247 Tempo11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    How Social Media Is Making Millionaire Pastors
    247 Tempo7 days ago
    Thieves in Colorado May Be Using This Odd Method to Break Into Homes
    Power 102.9 NoCo2 days ago
    Record-Breaking Tornadoes That Stunned Meteorologists
    247 Tempo6 days ago
    These Hurricanes Were So Deadly They Retired Their Names
    247 Tempo13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Nature’s Vanished Icons: Natural Wonders We’ll Never See Again
    247 Tempo9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Child Stars Who Shined Bright For a Brief Moment
    247 Tempo3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Nostalgic Snack from the ’60s That Needs to Return
    247 Tempo12 days ago
    Real Jeopardy! Clues on Weapons and Who Used Them
    247 Tempo11 days ago
    This Is the State With the Most Civil War Deaths: All States, Ranked
    247 Tempo13 days ago
    Profiles in Crime: The FBI’s Infamous Most Wanted of the 1950s
    247 Tempo8 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Massive money heist fails due to weight of cash: “Extremely dumb” say cops; former Colorado football star arrested
    KVIA3 days ago
    The Biggest American Headlines From 1970
    247 Tempo20 hours ago
    The Last Rulers of 22 Powerful Empires
    247 Tempo12 days ago
    These 7 Diseases Have Been Eliminated From the United States
    247 Tempo12 days ago
    When — and Why — Were Area Codes Invented?
    247 Tempo14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    These Films Keep Audiences Coming Back For More
    247 Tempo13 days ago
    The Military Fort Standing Strong Since 1632
    247 Tempo12 days ago
    A Night at This Luxurious Utah Hotel Can Cost Over $10,000
    247 Tempo11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy