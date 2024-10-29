Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    5 Spooky High-Yield Sin Stocks Are All Offering Big Treats With No Tricks

    By Lee Jackson,

    1 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPVJo_0wQrp8Jq00

    24/7 Wall St. Insights:

    • Wall Street pros expect volatility to ramp up regardless of presidential outcome.
    • Despite added volatility, the S&P 500 should have another year of big double-digit gains.
    • Sit back and let dividends do the heavy lifting for a simple, steady path to serious wealth creation over time. Grab a free copy of “7 Things I Demand in a Dividend Stock,” plus get our two best dividend stocks to own today. Access two legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.

    Almost regardless of what happens these days, the market pushes higher. The gains continued unabated thanks to 15 years of excess central bank-provided liquidity, tempered by two years of rate hikes. Still, a massive increase in retail trading volume and the constant flow of money into passive index and exchange-traded funds kept the train rolling. The Magnificent 7 mega-cap technology stocks that have influenced the indices and pushed everything higher are reporting this week and will likely influence trading across the board.

    A long-overdue sell-off is probably coming and may start right after the election. While it doesn't necessarily mean a market crash, it could mean a fast and furious 10%, 15%, or even 20% bear market territory drop. We have been looking for ideas that could stand up best in a swift sell-off, and the group commonly known as the “sin stocks” may be just the ticket for worried investors.

    One of the categories on Wall Street that some portfolio managers don’t want to discuss in their portfolios is the so-called sin stocks. These are companies that sell tobacco and alcohol products, run gambling casinos, sex-related industries, weapons manufacturers, and now even marijuana producers. While they don’t all seem sinful at the margin, some money management companies, like some investors, refuse to own them.

    We screened our 24/7 Wall St. sin-stock research database and found five companies that pay dependable high-yield dividends and look like great ideas for growth, and income investors worried that we could be on the ledge of a big sell-off. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

    Why do we cover dividend stocks? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332UpX_0wQrp8Jq00

    Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner's continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

    Altria

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w3NW_0wQrp8Jq00 Altria is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and tobacco-related products.

    This tobacco company offers value investors two "sin" products and a rich 8.21% dividend and is touted across Wall Street as one of the top passive income stocks for investors to own now. Altria Group Inc. ( NYSE: MO ) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

    The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

    • Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand
    • Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands
    • on! Oral nicotine pouches

    It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

    Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V. ( NYSE: BUD ), the world's largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

    BAE Systems

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bccFW_0wQrp8Jq00 BAE Systems is a British multinational aerospace, defense and information security company,

    This top defense company pays a solid 2.40% dividend and is close to breaking out to new highs. BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) provides worldwide defense, aerospace, and security solutions.

    The company operates through five segments:

    • Electronic Systems
    • Platforms and services
    • Air
    • Maritime
    • Cyber and intelligence

    The Electronic Systems segment offers:

    • Electronic warfare systems
    • Navigation systems
    • Electro-optical sensors
    • Military and commercial digital engine and flight controls
    • Precision guidance and seeker solutions
    • Military communication systems and data links
    • Persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems

    The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to:

    • Modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security
    • Systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems
    • C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies

    It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens.

    The Platforms & Services segment manufactures and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, provides naval ship repair services, and manages government-owned ammunition plants.

    The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks.

    The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programs.

    Diageo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJ50y_0wQrp8Jq00 Diageo is a British multinational alcoholic beverage company headquartered in London, England.

    Warren Buffett owns Diageo PLC ( NYSE: DEO ), one of the largest producers of alcoholic beverages in the world. The company pays a solid 3.11% dividend.

    It offers:

    • Scotch whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, beer and spirits
    • Irish cream liqueurs
    • Wine, Raki, tequila, Canadian and American whiskey
    • Cachaça, and brandy, as well as adult beverages and ready-to-drink products

    The company's premium brands comprise Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

    The reserve brands include:

    • Johnnie Walker Blue Label
    • Johnnie Walker Green Label
    • Johnnie Walker Gold Label 18-year-old
    • Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve
    • Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18-year-old
    • John Walker & Sons Collection
    • Johnnie Walker The Gold Route
    • Johnnie Walker The Royal Route
    • Johnnie Walker super premium brands: The Singleton, Cardhu, Talisker, Lagavulin, and other malt brands.
    Molson Coors Brewing

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2w1i_0wQrp8Jq00 Molson Coors was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada, and Coors of the United States.

    While the iconic American beer company did merge with a Canadian beer giant, it is still based in Chicago with the main offices in Golden Colorado and Montreal and pays a solid 3.16% dividend. Molson Coors Brewing Co. ( NYSE: TAP ) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

    The company offers flavored malt beverages, including hard seltzers, craft, spirits, and energy drinks, and ready-to-drink beverages.

    It provides its products under:

    • Aspall Cider
    • Blue Moon
    • Coors Original
    • Five Trail
    • Hop Valley brands
    • Leinenkugel's
    • Madri
      Miller Genuine Draft
    • Molson Ultra
    • Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer

    Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands

    The company also markets these economy brands:

    • Branik
    • Icehouse
    • Keystone
      Miller High Life
    • Milwaukee's Best
    • Steel Reserve

    The company's strategic response to Bud Light's marketing missteps a few years ago, which led to a surge in new customers, is a testament to its agility. Furthermore, the company is exploring new opportunities, such as the potential to market a cannabis-infused product.

    VICI Properties

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2CR7_0wQrp8Jq00 This real estate investment trust is based in New York City and specializes in casino and entertainment properties.

    This is one of the top picks across Wall Street in the net lease group and is ideal for more conservative investors looking for gaming exposure and a solid 5.40% dividend. VICI Properties Inc. ( NYSE: VICI ) is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust with one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including three iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

    • Caesars Palace Las Vegas
    • MGM Grand
    • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

    VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and sportsbooks.

    Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure, and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

    VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors including:

    • Bowlero
    • Cabot
    • Canyon Ranch
    • Chelsea Piers
    • Great Wolf Resorts
    • Homefield
    • Kalahari Resorts

    VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

    Five Well-Known High-Yield Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Cost Less than $20

    Essential Tips for Investing (Sponsored)

    A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

    Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

    Related Search

    Dividend stocksMarket volatilityRetail tradingWarren BuffettUnited StatesBlack & mild

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    These 15 Stocks Are Among the Top Dividend Payers in the Wilshire 5000
    24/7 Wall St.21 hours ago
    NKE vs. SBUX: The Best Beaten-Down Consumer Discretionary Stock to Buy Now
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    2 Ultra-High Yielding Stocks Over 10% To Buy in November
    24/7 Wall St.17 hours ago
    McDonald’s Troubles Deepen as Customers Won’t Return
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    4 Safe Dividend Kings Will Deliver Big Passive Income Regardless of the Election Results
    24/7 Wall St.19 hours ago
    If You’re 50 Years Old, This Is How Much You Should Have Saved for Retirement
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    NIO (NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    ASML, LRCX: 2 Cheap Semi Stocks That are Down but not Out
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.19 hours ago
    Dave Ramsey says “when you recognize you have a problem, that’s 90% of the problem is solved”
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Warren Buffett says this – not money – is “the ultimate test of how you have lived your life”
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Prediction: Nvidia Will Split Its Stock Again, Sooner Than You Think
    24/7 Wall St.22 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    I worked hard, paid off debt, and banked millions but now my family keeps asking me for money – what can I do?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    David Einhorn Thinks the Stock Market’s Getting Expensive—Here’s What He Owns
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    2 Uranium Plays to Play a Nuclear Renaissance
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Stock Splits Matter and Here’s What’s Coming Next
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    I’m a high earner who has always maxed out my 401k. I keep hearing about backdoor Roth IRA – what is it?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    I’m 44 with no mortgage and $5 million in savings – how should I invest so I actually enjoy my money instead of just accumulating it?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    This American Ally Has an Aircraft Fleet That Makes It the Envy of the World
    24/7 Wall St.21 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    This ETF Is Trouncing the Market and Doesn’t Rely On Nvidia For Its Gains
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Google and Visa Just Crushed Earnings. Time to Buy?
    24/7 Wall St.17 hours ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    This Powerful WWII Campaign Brought 250,000 Axis Soldiers to Their Knees
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Vanguard Information Technology ETF: 3 Reasons Why Investors Need to Own VGT Right Now
    24/7 Wall St.20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy