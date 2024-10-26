Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    Billionaires Are Buying 4 High-Yield Dividend Blue Chips Hand Over Fist

    By Lee Jackson,

    2 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upgb5_0wN2p6Zp00

    24/7 Wall St. Insights

    • Big money hedge funds are buying high-yield blue chips, expecting rates to drop further.
    • Wall Street sees the federal funds rate at 3% by 2026.
    • Sit back and let dividends do the heavy lifting for a simple, steady path to serious wealth creation over time. Grab a free copy of “7 Things I Demand in a Dividend Stock,” plus get our two best dividend stocks to own today. legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.

    Investors love dividend stocks, especially the blue-chip high-yield variety because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

    For example , if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

    After a thorough search of recent 13-F filings, we have determined that some billionaire investors and hedge fund managers are scooping up high-yield blue-chip dividend stocks because they know what we all know. Rates will continue to trend lower, and quality stocks offering safe and dependable passive income streams will be in demand, especially with all major indices at all-time highs.

    Ken Griffin from Citadel, Israel Englander from Millennium, Steve Cohen from Point72, and Ray Dalio from Bridgewater were all snagging shares of old-school legacy-dividend blue chips, and there is a good chance they will continue to scale buy shares as they wait for the next Federal Reserve move that likely comes after the election in November.

    These are the four stocks these top-flight managers have been buying.

    Why do we cover dividend stocks? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfJYP_0wN2p6Zp00

    Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner's continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

    AGNC Investment

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYFzh_0wN2p6Zp00 AGNC Investment provides private capital to the housing market in the United States.

    This company has paid solid monthly dividends for years; its current yield is 13.89%. AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ: AGNC ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

    The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which a United States government-sponsored enterprise or agency guarantees the principal and interest payments.

    AGNC Investment funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code 1986. However, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

    AT&T

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ6Tc_0wN2p6Zp00 AT&T is the world's fourth-largest telecommunications company in terms of revenue.

    The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring while lowering its dividend, which still stands at 5.15%. AT&T Inc. ( NYSE: T ) provides worldwide telecommunications, media, and technology services. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

    AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

    • Handsets
    • Wireless data cards
    • Wireless computing devices
    • Carrying cases
    • Hands-free devices

    AT&T also provides:

    • Data
    • Voice
    • Security
    • Cloud solutions
    • Outsourcing
    • Managed and professional services
    • Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers

    In addition , this segment offers residential customers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

    It markets its communications services and products under:

    • AT&T
    • Cricket
    • AT&T PREPAID
    • AT&T Fiber

    The company's Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

    Pfizer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tp6ai_0wN2p6Zp00 This American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation is headquartered at The Spiral in Manhattan.

    This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been beaten down over the last year as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE: PFE ) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a hefty 5.81% dividend, which has risen yearly for the last 14 years.

    The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

    • Cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands
    • Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands
    • Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

    Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

    • Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis
    • COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands
      Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands
    • Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

    Trading not far from its lowest split-adjusted level in thirteen years, the stock is an incredible bargain at current levels and pays a massive dividend. Pfizer reported revenues of $13.3 billion in the second quarter, representing 3% year-over-year operational growth, despite an expected decline in COVID revenues and a 14% year-over-year operational increase in revenues from the company's non-COVID product portfolio.

    The pharmaceutical giant raised full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $59.5 to $62.5 billion and lifted adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.45 to $2.65. Patient investors will get paid one of the highest blue-chip dividends, and shares trade at a reasonable 9.88 times estimated 2025 earnings.

    Verizon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJ0Ss_0wN2p6Zp00 This American multinational telecommunications conglomerate is commonly known as Verizon.

    This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at 9.5 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a strong 6.08% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE: VZ ), through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

    It operates in two segments:

    • Verizon Consumer Group
    • Verizon Business Group

    The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements.

    Verizon also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

    • Smartphones
    • Tablets
    • Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

    The segment also offers wireline services in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, including the District of Columbia, through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

    The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

    • FWA broadband
    • Data
    • Video and conferencing
    • Corporate networking
    • Security and managed network
    • Local and long-distance voice
    • Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

    Gold Hits All-Time High on Election and Geopolitical Worries: 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

    Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

    Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

    Click here now to get started.

    Related Search

    High-Yield dividend stocksDividend investingBlue-Chip stocksFederal funds rateFederal ReserveWall Street

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Randy Reynolds
    1d ago
    Good but not Warren Buffett
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    This Cheap 6% Yield Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend Again (for the 18th Straight Year)
    24/7 Wall St.9 days ago
    2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks That Pay High Dividends
    Motley Fool4 days ago
    3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 Dividend-Paying Financial Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire
    Motley Fool3 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Are Considered Highly Intelligent
    Ada E.19 hours ago
    Want $1,000 in Annual Passive Income? Invest $15,002 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Suze Orman says this is the one expense you must cut in retirement
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Meet the Stock-Split Stock Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying. And It Still Offers 58% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst.
    Motley Fool1 day ago
    People who constantly feel tired and low-energy for no apparent reason usually display these 8 behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com1 day ago
    Gold Hits All-Time High on Election and Geopolitical Worries: 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation
    Motley Fool4 days ago
    3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
    The Motley Fool20 hours ago
    U.S. government confirms: Nov. 1 will be double Social Security retirement payout
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Billionaires Have Been Buying These 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Should You Follow Suit?
    Motley Fool2 days ago
    3 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Down 43%, 20%, and 53% to Buy and Hold Forever
    Motley Fool1 day ago
    The typical baby boomer is facing at a $900k “hole” in their retirement savings
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
    Markets Insider1 day ago
    The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
    Motley Fool1 day ago
    You Could Retire Rich on These 6 High-Yield Dividends
    24/7 Wall St.4 days ago
    Ford’s Third-Quarter Revenue Was $43.8 Billion Last Year
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story1 day ago
    1 High-Yield Dividend Growth ETF to Buy With $30 and Hold Forever
    Motley Fool2 days ago
    Stocks are bracing for a monster week
    TheStreet1 day ago
    How to Become a Dividend Millionaire
    Motley Fool1 day ago
    NIO (NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Taylor Swift New Orleans ‘Eras Tour’ ticket prices are dropping fast
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy