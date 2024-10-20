Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    This Is How We Got Time Zones and Why They Aren’t Straight Lines

    By Drew Wood,

    1 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HQGz_0wERSbfR00

    Have you ever looked at a world time zone map ? Instead of nice straight lines they snake back and forth in some really odd ways in parts of the world. In this article we'll look at how we got our time zones, what considerations go into them, and how they can be changed. You'll see there's a method to the madness that a lot of times have some real benefits for people and business.

    24/7 Wall St. Insights

    • The need to make sense of railroad schedules was one of the main reasons for the creation of time zones.
    • Time zone lines are not uniform for a variety of political and economic reasons.
    • Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA

    What Would Life Be Like Without Time Zones?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlxwG_0wERSbfR00

    Living on a more-or-less spherical planet as we do, if we didn't have time zones we'd have quite a bit of confusion. As an international traveler, you'd have to know that in the destination you're going, lunch happens at 3 am and if you want to go out to dinner and a show that night you might want to leave the hotel around 9 am before it gets dark. In the end, there's less confusion from just changing the clock than there would be from having to learn the wonky customary times for every single thing in the day.

    What Did We Do Before Time Zones?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0Zl5_0wERSbfR00

    For most of human history it wasn't particularly important to keep precise time. You'd get up when it got light, eat when the sun was overhead, and go to bed when it got dark. A sundial was accurate enough for most purposes in agricultural countries. We also didn't have telephones or fast transportation, so you didn't really need to know what time it was far away.

    When Did Time Zones Become Necessary?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjKmd_0wERSbfR00

    Accurate timekeeping became a more urgent problem with the invention and spread of railroads, telegraphs, and later telephones. Knowing exactly when trains would arrive and leaved helped people not miss them, or not miss picking up family members or cargo. Fast modern communication made it more relevant to know what time it was on the other end.

    How Was the Time Zone System Developed?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lu0Gm_0wERSbfR00

    In 1884 the International Meridian Conference met in Washington DC and approved a system of 24 time zones that had been suggested by a Canadian engineer. The zones would begin at the Prime Meridian (0°  longitude) which runs through Greenwich, England. 75% of world shipping was already using charts based on the Greenwich Meridian, so this was a way to make it as easy as possible for companies to start using the new system without creating too many problems.

    How Were Time Zones Implemented?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elxnd_0wERSbfR00

    Like all new ideas, it took a while for time zones to catch on. It took a few decades for more and more countries to adopt them. In the United States, powerful and profitable railroad and telegraph companies advocated for the standardized system. In 1883, U.S. railroad companies adopted four time zones: Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific.

    Geographic Influences on Time Zones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWdpI_0wERSbfR00

    Each time zone is about 15 degrees of longitude apiece, and there are 24 of them. This means the zones are about one hour apart. In local areas, though, the lines are not always straight, but are shifted to run along natural boundaries like mountain ranges or rivers. This makes it easier for people to understand where the time changes and to be on the same time zone as the areas where they most often traveled and worked.

    Political and Economic Influences on Time Zones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaxGc_0wERSbfR00

    Sometimes a times zone diverges wildly from its neighbors for political and economic reasons. A region might decide to be on the same time zone as the rest of the country it is part of to make it easier for travelers and for business people not to have to change clocks or deal with a time difference when scheduling phone calls and videoconferences.

    Examples of Unusual Variations In Time Zones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZ0xI_0wERSbfR00
    • The boundaries between Central, Mountain, and Pacific time in the U.S. are influenced by the position of various ranges in the Rocky Mountains.
    • The Pacific island country of Kiribati redrew its time zone wildly to the east to make sure all the islands in the chain were on the same time.
    • Samoa moved to the time zone to its west to facilitate trade and travel with Australia and New Zealand, although this puts it on a different time zone than nearby American Samoa.

    How Can a Country Change Its Time Zone?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBQ5F_0wERSbfR00

    Any country can change its time zone if it wants to. There's no authority in the world that can overrule their decision. They just need to publicize it so that mapmakers, businesses, and travelers will know about it.

    How Can a U.S. State Change Its Time Zone?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE5RG_0wERSbfR00

    Within the United States, the Department of Transportation is in charge of managing time zone boundaries. States or parts of states can request to move to another time zone. They need to prove that it will be beneficial to citizens and the economy. Most of Indiana, for example, is on Eastern time, but counties in the northwest and southwest are on central time so they can match up with major regional economic hubs like Chicago and St. Louis.

    Why Do We Change Our Clocks?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CMhF_0wERSbfR00

    At the time of the first World War, the U.S. began changing our clocks by an hour twice a year. We "spring forward" the second Sunday of March and "fall back" on the first Sunday of November. That gives people an hour more of daylight in the eventings during the spring and summer. This helped save energy as people wouldn't need to use artificial lighting as early in the evening, it gave people more time to work or play in the evenings after work or school, it benefited some industries and businesses, cut down on accidents, and even helped lower the crime rate.

    Time Zones are Controversial

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPZbN_0wERSbfR00

    Everybody has an opinion about time zones because they affect all our lives. And for some people, they can be downright annoying; especially if you have to figure out again how to change the clock on your car dashboard, your microwave, your DVD player, and everything else you own that doesn't update automatically. Many people want to get rid of Daylight Savings Time in the U.S. to avoid the inconvenience. But one thing's for sure. ANY changes to time zones will benefit some people and bother others. So most of us find the best we can do is adjust to them, be aware of them, and set ourselves reminders to change our clocks when we have to.

    Find a Qualified Financial Advisor (Sponsor)

    Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Rivian (RIVN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.21 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    I’ve been pouring money into my 401(k) and it’s nearly $1 million – but is it actually too much?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Americans Say These 7 Factors Are Causing Their Vision of Retirement to Change
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Must-Visit Cities for Fans of Bungalow Style Architecture
    24/7 Wall St.21 hours ago
    I’m 45 with almost $5 million and want to quit my job but I can’t pull the trigger
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    These Countries Are Home to the Most Atheists
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Wall St. Vet: “It’s Time To Take AI Chips Off The Table”
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Apple Races Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Are Electric Cars Really Better for the Environment?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Billionaire Leon Cooperman Built a World-Class Portfolio Using These 3 Stocks As His Bedrock
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Analysts Think Boeing’s Stock Is Going Up
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    These NATO Allies Are Dominating the Skies With Attack Helicopters
    24/7 Wall St.15 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Liz Montgomery was Livid Former Husband/'Bewitched' Director Bill Asher Helmed 'Jeannie' TV-movie
    Herbie J Pilato11 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    I’m 52 with a government job and am worth $5 million – here’s how I did it
    24/7 Wall St.19 hours ago
    Avoid This Former High-Flying Stock Split Stock at All Costs
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy