Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    This Country Flies the Most MiG Fighter Jets, and It’s Not Even Close

    By 24/7 Wall St. Staff,

    2 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siaCb_0wC7xkt400 The Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) series stands as one of the most iconic fighter jets in the world. These were popular among Soviet bloc countries during the Cold War, but since the fall of the Soviet Union some nations still maintain sizable forces of these fighter jets. (These are the most widely-used fighter jets in the world. )

    Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into these countries that still fly MiGs. To identify the countries with the most MiG fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of MiGs currently in service. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded countries that are not in the process of ordering combat aircraft.

    The MiG series was first developed in the early 1940s by Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich. These were designed to fulfill a variety of roles including interception and ground attack. The MiG-15 debuted in 1947 and marked a significant breakthrough with its swept wings and armament. Later models like the MiG-17 and MiG-19 built on this technology, leading up to the MiG-21. This jet was renowned for its agility and speed, and is arguably the most produced supersonic jet aircraft ever.

    As the Cold War intensified, the MiG-23 and MiG-25 were introduced. Developed in the 1970s, the MiG-29 was meant primarily to counter the U.S. F-16 and still remains in service across multiple air forces globally. (These are the world's most iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII. )

    Today, despite the dissolution of the Soviet Union, MiG fighters are still found in air forces around the world. Russia possesses the largest fleet of MiG aircraft by far. But beyond Russia, several former Soviet states like Ukraine and Kazakhstan have sizable MiG fleets. Outside of the former Soviet bloc, countries like India and Egypt have built up fleets of these aircraft as well.

    Here is a look at the countries with the most MiG fighter jets: Why Are We Covering This?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLoXd_0wC7xkt400

    MiG fighter jets have been an important component of military aviation for decades, primarily due to their blend of advanced technology, cost-effectiveness, and versatile capabilities. Originating in the Soviet era, MiGs were developed to challenge Western air superiority and offer a reliable, high-performance fighter jet option for the Soviet Union. Over time, their importance grew as they became a staple in numerous air forces around the world, particularly in developing nations that needed effective and affordable military equipment.

    32. Democratic Republic of Congo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNcLA_0wC7xkt400
    • Active MiG aircraft: 2
    • Variants: MiG-23
    • Total military aircraft: 46
    • Military strength score: 1.2491 - #73 out of 145
    31. Mongolia

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj1lC_0wC7xkt400

    • Active MiG aircraft: 2
    • Variants: MiG-29
    • Total military aircraft: 11
    • Military strength score: 2.1079 - #105 out of 145
    30. Zimbabwe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qR3eJ_0wC7xkt400
    • Active MiG aircraft: 3
    • Variants: MiG-23
    • Total military aircraft: 90
    • Military strength score: 2.0352 - #101 out of 145
    29. Uganda

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ngjq_0wC7xkt400

    • Active MiG aircraft: 5
    • Variants: MiG-21
    • Total military aircraft: 55
    • Military strength score: 2.2405 - #114 out of 145
    28. Bangladesh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAKax_0wC7xkt400

    Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

    Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

    Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

    Click here now to get started.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    An F-35 was caught on camera for the first time carrying the stealthy long-range anti-ship missiles it could need in a fight with China
    Business Insider25 days ago
    These Countries Have Missiles That Can Reach Anyplace in the World
    24/7 Wall St.7 days ago
    These Countries Have Deployed Cutting-Edge Hypersonic Missiles
    24/7 Wall St.5 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Russia rolled out a Soviet howitzer from the 1940s that Moscow technically shouldn't have in the first place
    Business Insider6 days ago
    This American Ally Has a Fighter Jet That Can Top 1,400 MPH
    24/7 Wall St.7 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    The US Army's 'Sprint Missile' went so fast that it formed a plasma ring around it
    War History Online3 days ago
    Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Home Depot orders all employees, including executives, to perform 8-hour retail shifts
    midmichigannow.com3 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN2 days ago
    North Korean troops abandon Russian front lines near Ukraine: Report
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com4 days ago
    Marine Raiders Ordered to Stop Wearing Multicam Uniforms to Align Elite Unit with Broader Service
    Military.com2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    After her A-10 was hit by an enemy missile, USAF pilot Kim Campbell pulled off an almost impossible manual landing
    War History Online2 days ago
    Yahya Sinwar's Autopsy Report: Gruesome Facts Emerge on How IDF Killed Hamas Chief| Details Here
    breakingone.com1 day ago
    Heavily outnumbered, US Army troops defeated over 300 Taliban insurgents in the Battle of Kamdesh
    War History Online1 day ago
    Woman Snapped Haunting Final Photo Before Being Trampled to Death by 'Easy-Going' Cows
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The terrifyingly-dangerous sabot round is capable of liquifying a tank and everything inside of it
    War History Online2 days ago
    US Space Force Makes Rare Announcement About Their Mysterious X-37B Space Plane
    IFLScience3 days ago
    Their son died at 25. Then they discovered his extraordinary secret life online
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Ukraine war is showing US soldiers they need to be hard to find in the electromagnetic spectrum in a high-end fight
    Business Insider4 days ago
    The crash and cover-up of a top-secret USAF stealth fighter in the California wilderness caused a media frenzy
    War History Online4 days ago
    Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Stranded with no way to call for help, the crew of the USS R-14 (SS-91) came up with a genius plan to make it back to shore
    War History Online2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy