Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    Helene and Milton Just Did $200 Billion in Damage. These Places Want More Climate Action From Local Politicians

    By Evan Comen,

    1 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2tPQ_0w8mVgzR00 24/7 Wall St. Insights

    • Nationwide, 56.6% of Americans think their local officials should be doing more to address global warming.
    • D.C. residents want the most local action on global warming, with 70.5% of residents supporting local officials doing more to address climate change.
    • While climate change opinions tend to correlate with income, poorer counties in Alabama and Mississippi are also among the top 50 counties.
    • Of the top 50 counties wanting the most local action on climate change, 34 are in the South.
    • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

    Part of what made Hurricanes Helene and Milton so destructive was recent migration to high-risk areas. Americans are overwhelmingly moving to climate-vulnerable areas throughout the Sun Belt, adding to the amount of property -- and ultimately lives -- that are at risk in a disaster. But as more of the country becomes vulnerable to big, billion-dollar disasters like Helene and Milton, more residents are supporting local political efforts to address climate change.

    In their semi-annual survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants if they think "their local officials should be doing more, less, or are currently doing the right amount to address global warming". While nationwide 56.5% of Americans think their local officials should be doing more to address global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

    In the District of Columbia, 70.5% of residents believe local officials should do more to address climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Emery County in central Utah, just 38.9% of residents believe local officials should do more to address climate change, the least of any county. Of the top 50 counties supporting local climate action the most, 34 are in the South, 10 are in the Northeast, four are in West, and two are in the Midwest.

    To determine the counties that believe local officials should do more to address climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that "their local officials should be doing more" to address global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor's degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA .

    50. Multnomah County, OR https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXWuc_0w8mVgzR00

    “The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life

    If you missed out on NVIDIA’s historic run, your chance to see life-changing profits from AI isn’t over.

    The 24/7 Wall Street Analyst who first called NVIDIA’s AI-fueled rise in 2009 just published a brand-new research report named “The Next NVIDIA.”

    Click here to download your FREE copy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Red and Blue Counties Want More Corporate Action on Climate Change
    24/7 Wall St.22 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    MSFT Stock Moves From Darling fo Dud
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    I’m a 43 with two kids and have $5.6 million – should I quit my job to be a full-time dad?
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    I’m 33 and have banked almost $3 million living a nomadic lifestyle in Asia – if I grind for another 2 years, can I quit my job?
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    I’m 45 and worth millions but my spouse can’t stop spending – what should I do?
    24/7 Wall St.17 hours ago
    NIO (NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Investing $5,000 Into These Dividend Stocks Will Generate $500 Each Month in Passive Income
    24/7 Wall St.22 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    These Countries Have Deployed Cutting-Edge Hypersonic Missiles
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    What You Need To Know About Social Security Disability Benefits
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    If you’re 50 years old and haven’t started saving for retirement – this is what you need to save
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    I’m in my early 30s and was able to bank $200k but then lost it all – what can I do to rebuild my wealth?
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy