Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    Ford Struggles as No. 4 US EV Company

    By Douglas A. McIntyre,

    2 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARVSr_0w60S1AN00 24/7 Wall St. Insights

    Ford Motor Co. ( NYSE: F ) said it would invest $30 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business. What has to be shown is an estimated loss of $100,000 for every EV it sells. According to Cox Automotive, it has another severe problem. It ranked number four in EV sales in the United States in the quarter from July to September, behind runaway leader Tesla Inc. ( NASDAQ: TSLA ), crosstown rival General Motors Co. ( NYSE: GM ), and South Korea’s Hyundai.

    Cox reports, "According to the latest counts, an estimated 346,309 EVs were sold in Q3 2024, a 5% increase from Q2. The EV share of sales in Q3 hit 8.9%, the highest level recorded and an increase from 7.8% in Q3 2023.” That is still slow for a new car category that was supposed to take the U.S. auto market by storm. Additionally, Cox points out that incentives helped drive the growth. Incentives averaged 12% of purchase prices.

    Tesla’s sales showed strength as its market share remains close to 50%. Meanwhile, GM’s sales rose 60% to 32,095. Cox attributed this increase to the EV model success across three brands. These were Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC.

    South Korea’s Hyundai, which also includes its Kia brand, had sales of 29,609, which was about even with the same count in the quarter a year ago. Notably, it outperformed sales from every Japanese and European-based auto company.

    Ford’s EV sales were 23,509. Ford has tried to crack the market with EV versions of its highly successful F-Series pickup line. However, F-150 Lightning sales have been poor. It has also used the Mustang sports car brand to launch an EV crossover called the Mustang Mach-E. That approach has been a failure.

    Ford says its multi-billion investment will make it the top EV company in America. For the time being, it is not even close.

    Two EV Stocks to Buy and One to Sell

    “The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life

    If you missed out on NVIDIA’s historic run, your chance to see life-changing profits from AI isn’t over.

    The 24/7 Wall Street Analyst who first called NVIDIA’s AI-fueled rise in 2009 just published a brand-new research report named “The Next NVIDIA.”

    Click here to download your FREE copy.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Patrick Conlon
    1d ago
    Ford being a top heavy bureaucratic company, stuck in tradition, cars designed by committee, saddled with insane labor costs and union restrictions, is there no wonder why they can’t innovate their design and production like Tesla and the Chinese? Unless a major shift happens (doubtful) Ford will not survive the world’s transition to EVs. Lessons taught by Dinosaurs: Adapt or Die.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ford (F) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Nvidia CEO Calls Tesla AI Leader
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Tesla on Track to Become a $3 Trillion Company, Says Analyst
    24/7 Wall St.22 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Adios Social Security Benefits- These Retirees Will Not Receive Payments
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    MSFT Stock Moves From Darling fo Dud
    24/7 Wall St.20 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Kandi Burruss Shows Off Stunning 31-Pound Weight Loss with Controversial Hydroxycut Supplement
    Shine My Crown4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    3 Billionaire’s Just Dumped This Uranium Stock. Time to Buy?
    24/7 Wall St.21 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    I’m 46 years old and my 401(k) finally hit $1 million – why did it take so long?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy