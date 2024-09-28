Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 24/7 Wall St.

    ‘He keeps me from making poor investment decisions’: Married couple worth millions is stuck wondering if their financial advisor is still worth it

    By David Beren,

    2 days ago

    This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Kf52_0vmvYFpw00

    24/7 Insights

      • Are financial advisors worth an annual percentage?
      • This Redditor is unsure if he should keep paying the equivalent of a new car every year.
      • There are some benefits to having a financial advisor that this Redditor may not be considering.

    Whenever anyone hits a net worth number that makes them feel comfortable, it begs the question of what to do next. For many years, the answer to this question has long been to seek out a financial advisor. These individuals specialize in helping to establish financial plans to grow your wealth, plan for an easy retirement, and generally make you more money.

    However, working with a financial advisor can have some downsides, as this poster in r/fatFIRE is learning. With approximately $4 million invested, they currently pay around $50,000 per year to this advisor, which the poster states is the equivalent of a new car every year.

    I love these posts because they strongly remind me that making money can sometimes cost money, but having a financial advisor isn’t for everyone.

    The Scenario

    What you have with this mid-50s male poster is a married couple with grown children with a net worth of around $8 million. Around $5 million of this worth is investable; the rest is cash or cash already invested in property and land.

    With $4 million invested with a fee-based financial advisor at a “top 5 international wealth management firm,” they also have $1 million invested in a 401K. The good news is that you have a financial advisor who consistently beats the market by 2-3% over the last several years.

    However, the biggest comment here is that the financial advisor has helped him avoid making poor investment decisions. While he takes 1.25% of all invested assets, he has helped create additional wealth for this family.

    So, here’s the question: we have two potential scenarios in front of us. The first is that you have OP investing around $1 million per year, so he wonders if he shouldn’t just focus on those earnings and “forget” about the $50K going to the financial advisor. The second scenario is he keeps working for another 8-10 years. During this period, he’ll be handing over roughly $500,000 to the financial advisor and growing his net worth to between $15 and $20 million.

    The Recommendation

    First, let’s talk about the benefits of having a financial advisor. The most important is that they can keep you from making bad financial investments, something that this Redditor has already pointed out.

    However, I think they may be overlooking that they may be precisely where they are today because they didn’t have to worry about this for themselves. It didn’t take much time out of his day to create a plan, learn about investing, or even worry about making bad financial decisions. In other words, this financial investor has created peace of mind, albeit with a cost.

    The ultimate answer here may be that the original poster already knows he has a good thing and needs some help recognizing it. This financial advisor has consistently beaten the market, helped him with “some unique things,” and created a specialized portfolio for this family. In other words, this FA is hands down earning the percentage.

    To be incredibly clear, my recommendation, with the caveat that I am not a financial advisor or someone who can give qualified financial advice, is that if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Why mess with a good thing?

    The Takeaway

    There is no question that having a financial advisor isn’t for everyone. On the other hand, many people are now looking for flat-fee financial advisors to plan for this cost every year. You have a scenario where this person can transfer all his holdings into a self-managed account and keep going.

    However, my hunch is that this financial advisor didn’t just pick stocks, ETFs, etc., a few years ago and hasn’t done anything since. There may be room for negotiation around the percentage, though the company might say there's no negotiation. However, there’s no harm in trying.

    The bottom line is that this person is successfully making money with this FA, among other things this advisor is helping with, so I say stay the course.

    Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

    Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

    Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE . By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

    Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    26 Millionaires and Billionaires Can’t Be Wrong. The One Stock All of Them Are Buying
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    My kids are 13 and 14 and I have only saved $200k for their college – am I wrong for wanting to also take on loans?
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    2 out of 3 financially secure retirees have at least $250,000 saved – are you on track to achieve that?
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    NIO (NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030
    24/7 Wall St.15 hours ago
    I made a huge mistake with my 401(k) and incurred a $300k tax bill – am I totally stuck?
    24/7 Wall St.16 hours ago
    My Wife and I Have Seen Our Incomes Explode but Are Worried About Leaving Friends Behind – What Should We Do?
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    I’m worth millions and enjoy picking up the tab when out with friends – how do I make it not awkward?
    24/7 Wall St.19 hours ago
    Here are 3 Reasons You Have to Make a Will Before You Die
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Get Ready for 2 Big Stock Splits Coming in October
    24/7 Wall St.9 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    A Major US Automaker Is Rumored To Be Doing a 50% Layoff
    24/7 Wall St.15 hours ago
    David Shaw’s Hedge Fund Is Buying These 3 Stocks
    24/7 Wall St.13 hours ago
    Technology Legend Larry Ellison Has Over 95% of His Net Worth in 1 Stock
    24/7 Wall St.9 hours ago
    If You Invested $1,000 in Dogecoin When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
    24/7 Wall St.14 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    VW’s Warning to Ford and GM
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    This Huge Dividend Stock Just Announced a Big Stock Split and a Massive Dividend Hike
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    If you’ve been working for 10 years, this is how much you should have saved by now
    24/7 Wall St.9 hours ago
    I recently came into $4 million and want to hire a financial advisor – how do I get comfortable with the cost?
    24/7 Wall St.19 hours ago
    Billionaire Nelson Peltz Unveiled 3 New Stocks in His Very Focused Portfolio
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Check Out Last Week’s Big Insider Buying: Biotechs, Energy, and More
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    The Struggles of Small EV Companies: A Dire Outlook
    24/7 Wall St.3 days ago
    I’m a high earner who has always maxed out my 401k. I keep hearing about backdoor Roth IRA – what is it?
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    5 Milestones You Should Hit by Age 40 If You Want to Retire Wealthy
    24/7 Wall St.1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    VST: Somehow Beating NVDA As The Best-Performing S&P 500 Stock of the Year
    24/7 Wall St.15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy