    Tips On Building A Sustainable Self-Care Routine

    By Stephanie Taylor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avCfv_0wCIg7kb00

    Creating a self-care ritual might sound like a no-brainer. However, it actually requires discipline to build a routine that prioritizes rest and self-care . It’s important to embrace rest and sustainable self-care in a way that truly nourishes your soul.

    Building your self-care routine allows you to fill up your cup, which is good for your body and mind. It can be reading, walking in nature or practicing yoga. Here is how to build a sustainable self-care routine.

    Pinpoint What Self-Care Habits Speak to You

    Self-care is not one-size-fits-all. The best way to create a sustainable self-care plan is by cultivating habits that lead to your own healing. Self-care is all about creating boundaries and finding balance that ensures your long-term physical, mental and spiritual health. Whether it be monthly massages, shutting your phone off for a few hours each day for solitude or waking up earlier to exercise and journal, figure out what works for you.

    Decide What Time of Day Works Best

    When it comes to creating a sustainable self-care routine, figure out what time of day works best. This requires you to be aware of and to respect your energy levels. If you find yourself full of energy in the morning, that may be the best time to incorporate movement. If you find yourself to be more creative during the day, that might be the best time to journal. Track your natural energy cycles and plan your routine accordingly.

    Encourage Yourself With Positive Affirmations

    If you want to create and maintain a sustainable self-care routine, positive affirmations will help encourage you in the process. Take time to speak a few positive things to yourself at the beginning of your day. This will improve your mindset, boost your confidence and encourage you to maintain your other self-care habits.

    Remain Mindful

    Mindfulness is all about being more aware of your thoughts and feelings throughout your day. Take time each day to get quiet and focus on your breath. This will set you up to manage your day-to-day life better. It’s all about calming your nervous system and quieting your thoughts. Practicing this for a few moments can shift how you approach your day and your self-care routines.

    Create a Plan and Write It Down

    When creating a sustainable self-care plan, you want to create a habit that can turn into a lifestyle. One huge step is writing down what works for you. Any good self-care routine will allow you to create rhythms of checking in with yourself, resting and focusing on your body and your breath. If you have a dry erase board or a planner, jot down reminders to journal, exercise or get out in nature.



    The post Tips On Building A Sustainable Self-Care Routine appeared first on 21Ninety .

