Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 21Ninety

    Black Girl-Friendly Spots in Houston To Visit During AFROTECH™

    By Jazmin Kylene,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44R0P1_0w6BzElW00

    Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country . As the hometown where iconic Black women hail, the city is a safe space for Black women. If it’s a city foreign to you, then it could be helpful to know the Black girl friendliest spots. If you’re attending AfroTech this year , here are a few worthwhile spots to check out while you’re in the historic city.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVMcq_0w6BzElW00

    Poison Girl

    If you want a chill lounge that isn’t drenched with men, then Poison Girl may be the perfect place for you. It’s the perfect environment to hang out with the girls and get down to some feel-good music. The lounge has female-inspired art and pinball machines, hosting frequent poetry nights and female DJs. It’s the perfect place to bring your inner child alive.

    The Flat

    From the music to its outdoor patio performances, The Flat is a Black girl-friendly spot to let loose. The spot hosts Groove Mondays and Reggae Wednesdays, offering different flavors of Black culture for every kind of taste,

    Breakfast Klub

    If you’re in search of some excellent soul food, then Breakfast Klub is the place to be. Locally dubbed the best breakfast in Houston, you can indulge in their chicken and waffles or their wings and grits. They also offer seasoned catfish fillet and buttermilk biscuits, which is a meal you shouldn’t leave the city without trying.

    Day Six Coffee

    This Black-owned coffee shop has some of the best coffee in the city. Located in Downtown Houston, this specialty shop offers an array of caffeinated options and baked goods, like fruity pebbles cheesecake and cinnamon rolls. On every first and third Friday, the cafe turns into a cozy Jazz lounge with live music.

    Evelyn’s Park

    If you’re looking to go on a hot girl walk, there’s no better park than Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire. The five-acre park hosts food trucks, farmers markets and free fitness classes. It’s also the perfect place in nature for a stroll.

    Bisong Art Gallery

    Bisong Art Gallery is a female, Black-owned art gallery in the Warehouse District. Centering community and creativity, Carla Bisong opened the gallery in 2013. The mission was to showcase talented artists who aren’t largely recognized. It’s the perfect place to wind down from the AfroTech excitement and potentially find a piece to add to your collection.

    Five Central

    Located in Upper Kirby, Five Central has a little bit of everything. Six venues in one, you can visit their restaurant, cigar lounge, music lounge, wine room and atmospheric bar. It’s the perfect place to meet up with any friends or make some new ones.

    Black History Home Tours

    If you’re looking for a dose of Black history, then this guided tour is perfect for you. Black History Home Tours takes you on a ride through three historic structures at Heritage Society. You’ll learn about the history of Black people living in Houston before and after the Civil War. The tour was designed by Martha Whiting-Goodard, who is the great-granddaughter of Reverend Hack Yates.

    Cupcake and a Smile

    Every sweet girl deserves a sweet treat. If you’re looking to satisfy that sweet tooth, then Cupcake and a Smile is the Black and woman-owned shop for you. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by and grab delicious cupcakes made fresh by owner Sharndell Carr. Some of the flavors include include Ooey Gooey Chocolate Cupcakes and Famous Cowgirl Cookies.



    The post Black Girl-Friendly Spots in Houston To Visit During AFROTECH™ appeared first on 21Ninety .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet Your Match: Top Spots For Black Singles in Houston
    21Ninety5 days ago
    Celebrity Breakups We Weren’t Ready For
    21Ninety7 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady23 hours ago
    Who Is Bre Tiesi? Unpacking Her Non-Monogamous Relationship With Nick Cannon
    21Ninety11 days ago
    After Parting With Travis Kelce, Who Is Kayla Nicole Dating Now?
    21Ninety12 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    What is Fashion Guru Teyana Taylor’s Net Worth?
    21Ninety7 days ago
    Who Is Keyshia Cole Dating Now? Learn More About The R&B Star’s Dating History
    21Ninety19 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Who is Jennifer Hudson’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need to Know
    21Ninety8 days ago
    What is Lark Voorhies’s Net Worth?
    21Ninety5 days ago
    NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal Gets His Chicken-Fried Steak Fix at Houston’s Jax Grill
    Eater20 hours ago
    The Best Bouquet Toss Songs for Setting the Tone
    21Ninety13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Who is Jason Derulo’s Wife? Meet Model Jena Frumes
    21Ninety12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    7 Bob Hairstyles for Black Women to Rock This Fall
    21Ninety11 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Who Is Safaree Dating in 2024? What We Know about His Relationship With Amara La Negra
    21Ninety5 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Who Is Jaden Smith Dating? What to Know About Model Khleopatre
    21Ninety1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Lauryn Hill Net Worth From Sister Act 2 to Her Journey to Wealth
    21Ninety6 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy