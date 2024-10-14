Black Girl-Friendly Spots in Houston To Visit During AFROTECH™

Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country . As the hometown where iconic Black women hail, the city is a safe space for Black women. If it’s a city foreign to you, then it could be helpful to know the Black girl friendliest spots. If you’re attending AfroTech this year , here are a few worthwhile spots to check out while you’re in the historic city.

Poison Girl

If you want a chill lounge that isn’t drenched with men, then Poison Girl may be the perfect place for you. It’s the perfect environment to hang out with the girls and get down to some feel-good music. The lounge has female-inspired art and pinball machines, hosting frequent poetry nights and female DJs. It’s the perfect place to bring your inner child alive.

The Flat

From the music to its outdoor patio performances, The Flat is a Black girl-friendly spot to let loose. The spot hosts Groove Mondays and Reggae Wednesdays, offering different flavors of Black culture for every kind of taste,

Breakfast Klub

If you’re in search of some excellent soul food, then Breakfast Klub is the place to be. Locally dubbed the best breakfast in Houston, you can indulge in their chicken and waffles or their wings and grits. They also offer seasoned catfish fillet and buttermilk biscuits, which is a meal you shouldn’t leave the city without trying.

Day Six Coffee

This Black-owned coffee shop has some of the best coffee in the city. Located in Downtown Houston, this specialty shop offers an array of caffeinated options and baked goods, like fruity pebbles cheesecake and cinnamon rolls. On every first and third Friday, the cafe turns into a cozy Jazz lounge with live music.

Evelyn’s Park

If you’re looking to go on a hot girl walk, there’s no better park than Evelyn’s Park in Bellaire. The five-acre park hosts food trucks, farmers markets and free fitness classes. It’s also the perfect place in nature for a stroll.

Bisong Art Gallery

Bisong Art Gallery is a female, Black-owned art gallery in the Warehouse District. Centering community and creativity, Carla Bisong opened the gallery in 2013. The mission was to showcase talented artists who aren’t largely recognized. It’s the perfect place to wind down from the AfroTech excitement and potentially find a piece to add to your collection.

Five Central

Located in Upper Kirby, Five Central has a little bit of everything. Six venues in one, you can visit their restaurant, cigar lounge, music lounge, wine room and atmospheric bar. It’s the perfect place to meet up with any friends or make some new ones.

Black History Home Tours

If you’re looking for a dose of Black history, then this guided tour is perfect for you. Black History Home Tours takes you on a ride through three historic structures at Heritage Society. You’ll learn about the history of Black people living in Houston before and after the Civil War. The tour was designed by Martha Whiting-Goodard, who is the great-granddaughter of Reverend Hack Yates.

Cupcake and a Smile

Every sweet girl deserves a sweet treat. If you’re looking to satisfy that sweet tooth, then Cupcake and a Smile is the Black and woman-owned shop for you. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by and grab delicious cupcakes made fresh by owner Sharndell Carr. Some of the flavors include include Ooey Gooey Chocolate Cupcakes and Famous Cowgirl Cookies.

