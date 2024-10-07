Open in App
    She’s Clearly the Queen of Funk, but What Is Chaka Khan’s Net Worth?

    By Hayley Hynes,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHyoB_0vy0K5bb00

    After her performance at the American Music Awards this past weekend, Chaka Khan’s biggest hits are stuck in heads all around the country. The Chicago-born entertainer has been a force in music since 1969 when she left the Black Panthers and dropped out of high school to start performing in small groups around her hometown. Khan’s confidence paid off, as Ike Turner flew her and the band she was fronting in the early 70s, Rufus, out to Los Angeles, even offering the vocalist a role as an Ikette. She ultimately declined, instead working with the group and later launching a solo career that generated thirteen albums.

    Khan was born on Mar. 23, 1953, in Chi-city; she was the eldest of five who came from beatnik parents in an “artistic, bohemian” home. She formed a girl group, The Crystalettes, at age 11, and by the time she was 17 in 1970, Khan had tied the knot for the first time, though she was divorced shortly after. In 1976 she headed down the aisle again, this time with Richard Holland. The pair shares a son, Damien (who was accused, and later acquitted, of murder in 2006), but their union ended in divorce as well.

    Chaka Khan’s Net Worth Is in the Multi-Millions Thanks to Rufus and Her Solo Work

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVTcp_0vy0K5bb00
    (Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

    Despite facing bumps in her personal life, Chaka Khan’s career has still resulted in a reported net worth of $10 million. During her time with Rufus, the group earned countless accolades including a 1974 Grammy for for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus. Amid their success, the black-haired beauty chose to launch a solo career in 1978, which solidified her status as the Queen of Funk thanks to her breakout single, “I’m Every Woman.” By 1984, Khan’s I Feel for You LP helped her become a global household name, although she experienced a decline in the late 80s.

    In 1998, the songstress inked a deal with Prince’s NPG Records and the pair hit the road on tour as co-headliners, but it wasn’t until 2007 that she really made a comeback with her Grammy-winning Funk This project. More recently, Chaka Khan shared her thirteenth solo album, Hello Happiness in 2019 before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. What’s your favorite throwback track from the Black icon’s discography? Let us know in the comments!



    The post She’s Clearly the Queen of Funk, but What Is Chaka Khan’s Net Worth? appeared first on 21Ninety .

