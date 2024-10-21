Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 2 On Your Side

    Early voting starts on Saturday in NYS

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    Tom
    1d ago
    Go! Trump
    Trump all the way
    1d ago
    won't stop me for voting RED. ❤️❤️❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent1 day ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Walmart horror as female worker, 19, is found dead inside a superstore
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Pennsylvania woman found in closet wrapped in plastic and duct tape as death riddle puzzles neighbors
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News6 days ago
    Cheektowaga Police release more details on abduction outside Walden Galleria
    WBEN 930AM2 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Buffalo's Torn Space Theater receives $400,000 in funding
    2 On Your Side2 days ago
    Latino Leaders in Swing State Pennsylvania Worry Harris Isn't Engaging Latino Men Enough
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    ‘Panic, He’s Going to Win!’ Five Top Journalists Discuss 2024 Predictions And The Candidates’ Closing Messages
    Mediaite1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy