Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 2 On Your Side

    Home heating bills this winter, forecast released

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Andrew Donohue
    17h ago
    I heat with anthracite coal. it was 280 per ton when trump was president, it was 450 last winter now it's 395. they shipped allot of anthracite to Ukraine a couple years ago and made the price jump significantly. im voting trump
    G1j
    19h ago
    Claims the monthly heating costs are under $140.00. Maybe for a cardboard box.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Burlington, Vermont: A New Twist This Year!
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says North Korea has deployed troops to Russia
    CNN3 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Buffalo's Torn Space Theater receives $400,000 in funding
    2 On Your Side2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy