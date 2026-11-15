TULSA, Okla. — The Gatesway Foundation, one of the groups pushing for help in finding a missing 32-year-old Tulsa woman, has announced the woman has returned home safely.

In a statement the foundation stated, "Thank you to everyone who shared our posts and spread the word. Because of you, the news traveled fast, and we are so relieved and grateful to have her back."

They did not elaborate on details saying they are hoping the public respects her privacy.

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