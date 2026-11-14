Tulsa Public Schools students had a chance to see police officers in a new light, sitting down for face-to-face conversations as part of the Mayor's Police and Community Coalition Youth Forum.

The forum connected Tulsa Police Department officers with local youth, giving students the opportunity to ask questions and build relationships with the officers who serve their community.

"This is like the first time I've ever been talking to like a police officer face to face," Tajman Nichelson, an East Central senior, said.

Officer Andre Baul said the goal is to help students understand the role police play in the community.

"Letting them understand that, hey, we're we're not out here to get you, we're out here to make sure that the public is safe and to have that bond with them," Baul said.

Baul said building that bond is about starting early.

"Just giving them that knowledge and having them understand what to do, how to interact with police when they come in contact with them," Baul said.

2 News talked with several students who asked these officers questions, ranging from fun ones like "What kind of food would we get if I went on a ride along?" to more serious ones like "What's the most scared you've been out on the job?"

For many of the students, the experience changed their perspective.

"I thought they were going to be like how they are in the army, like sir, yes sir, and they're actually like cool people that you have a sit-down conversation with," Xzaebyon Daniels, a Tulsa Central junior, said.

"It was unexpected for real, but like getting in there, talking to the officers, asking questions like. Getting a behind the scenes it's amazing. It's cool. I liked it," Central junior Anthony Lewis added.

"These are still normal human beings. I think that's cool. Everybody got a story and they're not just cops," Lewis said.

For Nichelson, the day reshaped how he sees police officers entirely.

"A police officer is just another human that's in a suit, so I never had an opinion on a police officer until today, and I feel like any police officer, any person is different," Nichelson said.

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