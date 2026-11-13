At The Learning Experience in Owasso, preschoolers are learning what it means to be kind and give back to their community.

Brooklyn T, Laural and Brooklyn Z may be little, but they already have some pretty big ideas about what it means to be kind.

"I share with my friends and be kind," Brooklyn T said.

"I play with my friends," Brooklyn Z said.

"Hug them," Laural said.

The Learning Experience says it incorporates philanthropy into its curriculum, including lessons centered around kindness, inclusion and giving back.

Their teacher, Aspen Burgess, told me how the little ones are taught about giving back through fundraisers during the year.

"One that connects with kindness the most is the Make A Wish Foundation that we do in April. We get a kid for our center and it talks about their story, the things that are going on with them, how they're just same thing, some things are happening with them and what ways that they can donate towards their cause," Burgess said.

Burgess says her students buy gifts, draw pictures and donate to Make A Wish kids they support through a partnership with the foundation.

Burgess also showed me a tool she uses to teach the children about philanthropy and being kind.

"So, this is Grace and this is her friend Charity, and Charity is the smaller one and Grace is the bigger one. So, no matter how big or small, it's the size of the heart that matters," Burgess said.

And if you're wondering whether the message is sticking, just ask the experts...

"No matter how big or small, it's the size of our hearts," Brooklyn T, Laural and Brooklyn Z said.

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