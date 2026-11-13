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American Football
Oklahoma High School Football: Friday Night Live Week 12
By KJRH Web Staff,10 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Friday Night Live is back with Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Dan Lindblad! Watch 2 News Oklahoma Fridays at 6 p.m. as we broadcast live from our game of the week. Then catch game highlights and scores on 2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m.
|Union
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|Edmond Memorial
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|Sand Springs
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|Putnam City West
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|Muskogee
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|Putnam City North
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|Norman
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|Booker T. Washington
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|Bishop Kelley
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|Collinsville
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|Claremore
|0
|Sapulpa
|0
|Metro Christian
|0
|Verdigris
|0
|Skiatook
|0
|Stilwell
|0
|Sperry
|0
|Checotah
|0
|Sequoyah (Claremore)
|0
|Lincoln Christian
|0
📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com
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