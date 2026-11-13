TULSA, Okla. — Friday Night Live is back with Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Dan Lindblad! Watch 2 News Oklahoma Fridays at 6 p.m. as we broadcast live from our game of the week. Then catch game highlights and scores on 2 News Oklahoma at 10 p.m.

Union 0 Edmond Memorial 0

Sand Springs 0 Putnam City West 0

Muskogee 0 Putnam City North 0

Norman 0 Booker T. Washington 0

Bishop Kelley 0 Collinsville 0

Claremore 0 Sapulpa 0

Metro Christian 0 Verdigris 0

Skiatook 0 Stilwell 0

Sperry 0 Checotah 0

Sequoyah (Claremore) 0 Lincoln Christian 0

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