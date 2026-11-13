Rogers State University celebrated a major construction milestone with a topping out ceremony for its new Robson Center, a $35 million STEM education facility set to transform learning opportunities across northeast Oklahoma.

The ceremony marked the placement of the final structural beam on the building, which students, donors, community partners and construction crews signed with their names and personal messages for future generations.

"I have no words genuinely that this is happening. I never expected STEM to grow so much, but I am so forever grateful that STEM is growing because it helps me pursue my passion," said Guinevere Lang, a Rogers State University student.

The Robson Center is designed to expand opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math, while preparing the next generation of Oklahoma's workforce.

RSU President Dr. Don Raleigh said the facility was built with direct input from regional employers.

"If you look at the landscape from healthcare to manufacturing across the board, STEM education and cyber and AI and robotics and all the different areas — this is going to have a two-story drone area. This is really investing in what we were hearing from our workforce partners on this is what we need in this region," Raleigh said.

Lang said she expects the new building to become a central part of her academic life.

"This is definitely going to be where I'm going to have a lot of my classes. Definitely going to be a studying place for sure," Lang said.

The Robson Center is on track to be completed by November 2027.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.