Scattered showers off to the south will decrease overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 36 with partial clearing. Light and variable winds.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Monday. The daytime high at 59. SSE winds 5-10 mph.

Lots of sunshine on Tuesday too. Lows around 36 with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5-15 mph.

For Wednesday, mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10-20 mph.

Chance for a shower on Thursday. A lot of cloud cover in place. Lows around 50 with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5-15 mph.

On Friday, lows in the mid 50s with daytime highs in the low 70s. Chance for a few showers. Partly cloudy skies. South winds 10-20 mph.

Over the weekend, lows in the mid 50s on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. South winds 10-20 mph with a wind shift later in the day behind the front to out of the north. Then on Sunday behind the front, lows in the low 40s with highs low 60s. Partly cloudy and dry. NE winds 5-15 mph.

Have a great week ahead!

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