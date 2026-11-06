Investigators have found 2 bodies with proof of being shot at Oaklawn Cemetery

Investigators have identified two new gunshot wound victims at the historic Oaklawn Cemetery in their search for potential victims of the 1921 Race Massacre.

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Crews exhume 3 burials in latest search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims

The current round of excavations has officially ended, with Mayor Monroe Nichols praising everyone involved.

“It's been eight years since they were first engaged in doing this project," he said. "Eight years later, what's been learned, what's been gained, I think is incredibly significant.”

Officials say they have documented a total of 47 unmarked graves this season, with some being partially outside of the cemetery’s marked fence line.

They’ve exhumed 30 individuals, with 9 meeting their search criteria and 21 not meeting those standards.

Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield who has been headlining this work says there’s still some research needing to be done on the two bodies found with trauma.

“Both will receive further examination for age, sex, that or other identifying features, and will be sent out for DNA analysis as well as the other seven individuals in plain caskets," she said. "We'll be operating on-site until we get everyone examined and then appropriately prepared for later reinterment.”

Race massacre descendant Brenda Nails-Alford said she is extremely grateful to everyone who has had a hand in the efforts to get answers.

She also took the time to honor those who had to experience the massacre.

“I would not be standing here having this honor, if my grandparents had not survived the Tulsa Grace Massacre," she said. "It is because of them that we stand and we appreciate them giving us their best in spite of everything that they endured.”

Investigators say they still need to find out more about the remains and the cemetery as well before more solid conclusions can be made.

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