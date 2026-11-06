Muskogee explores loan to pay nearly $30M in legal judgments

Muskogee city leaders are exploring a new option to pay nearly $30M in legal judgments, hoping a potential loan could prevent property taxes from increasing.

During a special City Council meeting on Nov 4, council members approved allowing City Manager Kendal Francis, his staff and the city attorney to begin loan discussions with the City of Muskogee Foundation.

The goal is to find a way to pay the city’s outstanding legal judgments without placing an additional financial burden on property owners.

For Muskogee resident Bill Day, the possibility of higher property taxes has him considering leaving the city.

“If I’m going to have my taxes raised to the price of me living in Broken Arrow then I might as well sell my house and move to Broken Arrow,” Day said.

Muskogee Mayor Ryan Lowe said the proposed loan could provide another option for addressing the judgments while protecting taxpayers.

“The ultimate goal is to keep the burden off the taxpayer’s backs,” Lowe said.

The city is facing three legal judgments totaling $29.25 million, plus interest, involving properties previously condemned and demolished by the city.

The judgments have raised concerns about how Muskogee will pay the money and whether property owners could face increased taxes.

The financial uncertainty has already affected other plans in the community. Muskogee Public Schools previously paused its timeline for a potential bond election because of concerns about the impact of the judgments on property taxes.

The City of Muskogee Foundation also previously rejected a request to pay the judgments directly. However, the foundation approved a separate $10 million grant to help cover city operating expenses, providing $2 million annually over five years.

Wednesday’s City Council vote represents a new effort to work with the foundation, this time through a potential loan rather than a direct payment.

No loan has been approved at this time. The council’s action only authorizes city officials to begin discussions with the foundation.

Lowe said the financial urgency continues to grow because approximately $7,000 in interest is being added to the judgments each day.

For residents like Day, the possibility of avoiding a property tax increase could make a significant difference. When asked what avoiding a property tax increase would mean to him, Day said it could determine whether he stays in Muskogee.

“It would mean I wouldn’t be putting my house on the market. I would be staying here,” Day said.

City officials have not announced a timeline for when a potential loan agreement could be reached.

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