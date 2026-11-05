Woman facing cruelty charges after 19 animals found dead at Tulsa rescue

A Tulsa woman is facing 29 counts of animal cruelty after authorities say they discovered dozens of dogs, including approximately 19 that were dead, inside a home near 12th Street and Memorial Drive.

Tulsa police said the investigation began Nov. 4, when Tulsa Animal Control officers went to the home to investigate suspected animal cruelty.

According to police, animal control officers noticed a strong odor coming from the home as well as heavy fly activity around the windows. Tulsa police officers were called to assist and said conditions outside the home raised concerns that a person may have died inside.

“So when we went inside for a safety check, and when we went inside, we noticed the conditions were absolutely deplorable," said Capt. Richard Meulenberg. "Dozens of dogs, a couple of cats, things were stacked everywhere. Animals were stacked on top of each other in crates and multiple deceased animals in the crates and in other locations. So clearly, once we moved beyond a dead human in there, the focus was then on animal cruelty and what’s happening behind these closed doors.”

The Tulsa Fire Department was called to help officers gain entry. Police said firefighters were preparing to breach the front door when 44-year-old Marcia Reynolds opened it.

According to police, Reynolds told officers she had not heard their commands because she was wearing headphones.

Police and animal control officers then conducted a sweep of the home and reported finding what authorities described as severe biohazardous conditions. Police said the home contained trash, animal feces and urine, with metal crates stacked throughout multiple rooms.

Authorities said they found 22 living dogs and two living cats, along with approximately 19 deceased dogs.

According to police, Reynolds told investigators she lived at the home full-time and attributed the animals' deaths to summer heat and a lack of air conditioning. Police said the deaths had not been reported to authorities.

Animal control officers obtained a search warrant for the property and removed the living and deceased animals from the home.

Reynolds was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on 29 counts of animal cruelty. Tulsa police said her total bond was set at $580,000.

The investigation remains active as authorities review records and other evidence collected from the home.

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