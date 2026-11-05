Vinita Public Schools increases security after threat targeting high school

Vinita Public Schools received a threat Wednesday targeting the high school, according to Superintendent Rusty Rankin.

Rankin posted a statement on Facebook alerting parents, staff and the community about the threat, which targeted the high school for Thursday.

Vinita Police Chief Mark Johnson said the call came in on a non-emergency line around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"I was notified that it was a call over a possible shooter event that was being planned for the next day," Johnson said.

The district contacted Vinita Police and evaluated the situation. Rankin said the police department determined the threat had low credibility.

Johnson explained how the threat originated.

"A student had lost a phone in another jurisdiction and when they were making contact with that phone to try to find out who had the phone, the kids on the phone said they were going to shoot up the Vinita Public School high school the following day," Johnson said.

Johnson said the threat was considered low credibility because it was vague, police could not pinpoint the phone's location, and investigators had limited information about who made the threat. Police say the person who made the threat attends a different school.

Despite the low credibility assessment, Rankin said the district takes all threats seriously, and there was an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus — not just at the high school, but at campuses across the district. Officers were stationed on and around school campuses Thursday as a precaution, with school resource officers and sheriff's deputies also assisting.

Rankin's initial social media post quickly raised concerns among families, with some parents questioning whether they should send their children to school. One comment read: "What is the threat? I mean, parents should have the right to know so they can make a decision rather to send them or not."

Other parents asked the district to consider a virtual school day.

Rankin later told 2 News he was confident students were safe.

"We do understand parents concern in the society that we live in today. We have problems nationwide and we are just going to take those threats as serious as possible. We got to have school too so we’ve just got to try to blend those two together. With the law enforcement that we have here today, with our resource officers that we have in place, I was 100% confident that our kids could go to school without any type of threat towards them. There is no way we would have had school today if I thought that our kids were in danger in any way," Rankin told 2 News Oklahoma.

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