Oklahoma lawmaker hosts study to promote corporal punishment

The controversial debate over corporal punishment in schools continued at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Oct. 21 during an interim session designed to discuss its benefits.

Last session, House Bill 1028 did not pass, but got too close for Representative Jim Olsen.

HB 1028 would have effectively banned paddling for special needs students , but Rep. Olsen viewed the bill as a “tee up” for an all-out ban of the practice.

“In order to get it out of schools, they started with children with disabilities,” he told 2 News.

Tulsa resident Angela Hanson and her daughter, Anna, 21, went to the capitol during the last session to advocate for the bill.

“I thought that was common sense that no special needs child, especially with a severe disability, would be hit,” said Hanson.

Anna is non-verbal with Cerebral Palsy and autism. Hanson says a paddling could go beyond emotional distress.

“Anna has a deformed hip, and her muscles and tendons are weakened,” she explained. “A hard paddling at school could affect Anna’s ability to walk.”

Olsen’s interim study included multiple speakers who condone corporal punishment and one against the practice.

Warner Public Schools Superintendent David Vinson, former Brushy Public Schools Superintendent Greg Reynolds, Representative Randy Randleman, and Dr. Fred Christopher were among those who spoke in support.

Christopher told the committee he is a School Psychologist but as of this writing his credentials are unclear.

Both school administrators who spoke believe spanking should be up to each local school district to decide.

Do you have something you think Erin Christy should look into?

You can email her at Erin.Christy@KJRH.com .

Reynolds said it should only be used as a last resort, but also said he has used it for punishment for talking excessively in class.

When asked whether he would support corporal punishment for special needs students, Reynolds said he would support banning the practice for certain disabilities, but not instances like dyslexia.

Doctor David Blatt, Director of Research for Oklahoma Appleseed, a criminal justice non-profit organization based in Tulsa, spoke out against paddling. He recently authored a report called, “We Don’t Hit.”

He says compounding research shows it is not effective, that it does not improve behavior and that there are numerous reports of physical injury as a result.

He also added that, with the exception of the United States and parts of Australia, all advanced countries — 128 in total — have banned corporal punishment.

143 school districts still allow corporal punishment, and Oklahoma is one of 17 states where it is still legal.

Hanson hopes lawmakers try to crack down on corporal punishment again this session, at least for those with disabilities.

Representative Olsen said he does not plan to write any bills on the matter, but hosted the study with the goal of keeping corporal punishment an option for schools in Oklahoma.

To watch the whole meeting, click here.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

