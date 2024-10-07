Open in App
    • 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

    ODOT accepts bid for completion of I-44/US-75 interchange project

    By KJRH Digital,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb6uP_0vxt8nkm00

    The Oklahoma Department of Transportation confirmed the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority voted to award a contract to complete the interchange of Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 in west Tulsa.

    The first phase of the construction project was completed in 2022, leaving several large columns. Some drivers nicknamed them "traffic henge."

    Manhattan Construction submitted the winning bid of $252 million. That could increase to $292 million if the work is completed in 1,165 days. The company is expected to start work in 2025.
    Officials with ODOT said the project could take as little as 2 1/2 years to complete.

    City officials said the interchange routinely handles more than 100,000 vehicles each day,

    Doug Kemp
    1d ago
    If it was in OKC it would have been finished a year ago. Tulsa always comes last.
    joebidensabitch
    1d ago
    Did the Biden bucks run out ? Lol
