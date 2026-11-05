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Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Delaware Train Incident
4 days ago
The Delaware Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday afternoon in a train collision as Michael V. Townsend, 17, of Delaware. The identification was announced Thursday morning during an investigation involving the Delaware County Coroner’s Office and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Townsend was struck by a southbound CSX train at approximately 3:14 PM on Wednesday, November 4, near the railroad crossing at West William Street and Toledo Street. Police initially believed the victim was an adult male because no identification was found at the scene.
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