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A Fresh Cut And A New Chapter On Hyatts Road
4 days ago
Vinny’s Barbershop is getting ready to welcome the public to its location on Hyatts Road, with a grand-opening celebration scheduled for Wednesday, November 11. The Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce lists the ribbon cutting at 3:30 PM at 66 Hyatts Road, Suite F. The event runs until 4:15 PM, and there is no charge to attend. Organizers ask visitors to register through the Chamber’s event page.
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