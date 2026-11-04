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Delaware County Turns Blue In Historic Election Night Shift
3 days ago
Delaware County was mentioned repeatedly Tuesday night during national coverage of the midterms, and with good reason. For decades, Delaware County was one of Ohio’s most dependable Republican strongholds. Tuesday’s general election offered a striking indication of just how much that political landscape has changed. In a historic political shift, Delaware County voters supported Democrats Amy Acton for governor and Sherrod Brown for the U.S. Senate, helping both candidates secure statewide victories in the November 3 election.
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