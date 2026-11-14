Devaughn McBride, 32, was a Vallejo resident and U.S. Postal Service employee who was fatally shot on October 6, 2026. Family members remembered him as a quiet, kind person affectionately known as “Buddha.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old son. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of McBride’s family / Social media.)

A 32-year-old U.S. Postal Service worker was among two men killed in separate Vallejo shootings reported just 20 minutes apart on October 6. More than a month later, an 18-year-old Vallejo resident has been arrested and faces two murder charges. For McBride’s family, the loss is deeply personal: he was a father, a son, and a young postal employee whose working life was just getting started.

The Big Picture:

The first shooting: At approximately 8:03 a.m., Vallejo police responded to reports of a possible shooting and vehicle collision near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive. Officers found a man inside a gray Subaru that had collided with an unoccupied vehicle in the 2400 block of Springs Road. The driver had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He died on October 12. Authorities have not publicly identified him in the reporting reviewed for this story.

At approximately 8:03 a.m., Vallejo police responded to reports of a possible shooting and vehicle collision near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive. Officers found a man inside a gray Subaru that had collided with an unoccupied vehicle in the 2400 block of Springs Road. The driver had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He died on October 12. Authorities have not publicly identified him in the reporting reviewed for this story. The second shooting and the postal worker: Approximately 20 minutes after the first shooting, at 8:23 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of Marin Street. They found 32-year-old Devaughn McBride suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, McBride was wearing his U.S. Postal Service uniform when he was shot. He had started working for the Postal Service in June and had recently become a permanent employee. Family members said he leaves behind a 12-year-old son.

Approximately 20 minutes after the first shooting, at 8:23 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of Marin Street. They found 32-year-old Devaughn McBride suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, McBride was wearing his U.S. Postal Service uniform when he was shot. He had started working for the Postal Service in June and had recently become a permanent employee. Family members said he leaves behind a 12-year-old son. The arrest and charges: Police identified the suspect as Terrell Elbert Blutcher Jr., 18, of Vallejo. Investigators presented their findings to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office on November 5. Two counts of murder were filed, and an arrest warrant was issued. On November 10, officers located Blutcher in a vehicle near Broadway and Tennessee streets and arrested him following a traffic stop. He was booked into the Solano County Jail. He is accused of involvement in both killings and remains entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty.

Between the Lines:

A postal worker’s daily routine: Postal employees routinely perform their jobs in public spaces, traveling through neighborhoods and interacting with people throughout their communities. McBride’s reported death while wearing his postal uniform adds another painful dimension to this case. His family said he had recently become a permanent employee and was building his career. His story is about much more than the circumstances of his death.

Postal employees routinely perform their jobs in public spaces, traveling through neighborhoods and interacting with people throughout their communities. McBride’s reported death while wearing his postal uniform adds another painful dimension to this case. His family said he had recently become a permanent employee and was building his career. His story is about much more than the circumstances of his death. Two families, two separate losses: The shootings happened approximately 20 minutes apart, but investigators have not publicly detailed a motive or explained the circumstances connecting the suspect to each victim. Vallejo police said the incidents appeared to be isolated. The investigation also highlights the importance of establishing what happened in each case independently rather than assuming the shootings shared a motive.

Terrell Elbert Blutcher Jr., 18, of Vallejo, was arrested November 10 and charged with two counts of murder in connection with two separate fatal shootings reported approximately 20 minutes apart on October 6. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. (Photo Credit: Vallejo Police Department / booking photograph.)

What’s Next:

Blutcher was reportedly scheduled to appear in court on November 12. The outcome of that scheduled appearance has not been independently confirmed in the reporting reviewed for this article. The criminal proceedings will determine how the two murder charges move forward. Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to contact Vallejo police detectives Seamus Lanham at 707-648-4524 or Zach Horton at 707-648-5425. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s tip line at 800-488-9383.

15 Minutes of Murder Producer’s Quote:

“When someone puts on a postal uniform and heads out to work, they’re doing a job that connects them to their community. Devaughn McBride was a father and a young man building his future. His death should not be reduced to another crime statistic. Two families have lost loved ones, and the answers to what happened must come through a thorough investigation.”

Let’s Talk: Vallejo residents, and postal workers and their families across the country, we’d like to hear from you. Do you believe more needs to be done to protect workers who spend their days traveling through neighborhoods and interacting with the public? What safety measures should employers and communities consider to better protect people simply trying to earn a living?