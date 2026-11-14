Authorities investigate the scene of the November 10 crash near North Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood, where three women were killed and two others critically injured. (Credit: Screenshot local media)

Three women who spent years serving their North Hollywood community were killed when a vehicle struck pedestrians and street vendors near a busy Metro station. The driver is now facing three murder charges, turning a devastating traffic incident into a major criminal prosecution.

The Big Picture:

The suspect: Ihor Demianenko, 61, of Valley Village, California, was arrested following the November 10 crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of murder against him on November 13, along with charges involving driving under the influence and causing injury.

Ihor Demianenko, 61, of Valley Village, California, was arrested following the November 10 crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of murder against him on November 13, along with charges involving driving under the influence and causing injury. Where it happened: Just before 6 p.m., a white Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound on North Lankershim Boulevard near Chandler Boulevard, outside the North Hollywood Metro station. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed when it veered off the roadway and struck pedestrians and food vendors on the sidewalk.

Just before 6 p.m., a white Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound on North Lankershim Boulevard near Chandler Boulevard, outside the North Hollywood Metro station. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed when it veered off the roadway and struck pedestrians and food vendors on the sidewalk. The victims: Three women died. Two were identified as Teodora Villalobos, 57, and Maria Peck, 73. The third victim’s identity had not been publicly released in the latest reporting. Two additional women in their 50s were critically injured and hospitalized.

Three women died. Two were identified as Teodora Villalobos, 57, and Maria Peck, 73. The third victim’s identity had not been publicly released in the latest reporting. Two additional women in their 50s were critically injured and hospitalized. The investigation: Authorities allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol. NBC Los Angeles reported that investigators believed his blood alcohol level was approximately twice the legal limit. Demianenko was being held on approximately $6 million bail. His formal arraignment was delayed because of his medical condition following the collision.

Teodora Villalobos, left, 57, and Maria Peck, right, 73, were among the three women killed in the November 10 North Hollywood crash. Both were remembered by members of their community for their contributions and kindness. (Credit: Victim photographs via family/social media.)

Between the Lines:

This tragedy extends beyond the immediate victims. Villalobos had reportedly sold food at the intersection for approximately 20 years. Her daughters described her as a hardworking mother who regularly helped people who could not afford a meal. Community members also remembered the women for their generosity and kindness.

The incident raises serious questions about pedestrian safety around busy transportation hubs, particularly where informal food vendors and commuters share crowded sidewalks.

What’s Next:

Demianenko was expected to be arraigned Monday, November 16, at the Van Nuys courthouse. Prosecutors will proceed with the three murder counts and related DUI charges. The allegations remain subject to the criminal court process.

The area outside the North Hollywood Metro station where a vehicle struck pedestrians and street vendors, leaving three women dead and two others critically injured. (Credit: Screenshot local media)

15 Minutes of Murder Producer’s Quote:

“Three women went to work that evening, just as they had done countless times before. Their families are now facing an unimaginable loss. This case also reminds us that community safety requires accountability, responsible driving, and serious attention to the dangers pedestrians face every day.”

Let’s Talk: North Hollywood residents, the area around Lankershim and Chandler is familiar to thousands of commuters, vendors, and local families. Do you believe pedestrian areas around busy Metro stations need additional barriers or stronger safety measures to prevent tragedies like this? What changes would make your neighborhood safer?