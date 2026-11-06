King County Prosecutors Charge Seattle Man in Fatal Burien Shooting Stemming From Puppy Dispute

Law enforcement personnel secure the scene following a fatal early morning shooting on the 13000 block of Second Avenue Southwest in Burien. (Credit: Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 / Local News Archive)

A sudden suburban altercation over animal ownership has escalated into a tragic homicide in King County, shocking the quiet community of Burien and leaving a local resident dead over a routine domestic argument.

The Big Picture:

The Incident: King County authorities filed second-degree murder charges this week against 33-year-old Donovan Drew Glover following a fatal shooting on October 16 in the Burien area.

King County authorities filed second-degree murder charges this week against 33-year-old Donovan Drew Glover following a fatal shooting on October 16 in the Burien area. The Arrest: Law enforcement personnel successfully tracked and arrested Glover in Seattle on Monday after a multi-week search coordinated by regional tracking units.

Law enforcement personnel successfully tracked and arrested Glover in Seattle on Monday after a multi-week search coordinated by regional tracking units. The Victim: First responders discovered the victim, Angelito Maki, suffering from critical gunshot wounds at the scene, and medical personnel were unable to revive him.

First responders discovered the victim, Angelito Maki, suffering from critical gunshot wounds at the scene, and medical personnel were unable to revive him. Current Status: Glover is currently being held in King County custody on a $2 million bail as prosecutors finalize their initial evidence disclosure for the court.

Between the Lines:

Newly unreleased King County court records reveal that the entire fatal encounter erupted directly from a highly volatile, escalating argument regarding who would retain custody of a puppy.

Responding officers noted that what began as a verbal domestic dispute rapidly turned lethal when a firearm was introduced into the situation.

A King County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle parked at the scene where authorities took 23-year-old Donovan Drew Glover into custody. (Credit: Local Law Enforcement File Photo)

What’s Next:

The King County Superior Court has slated Glover’s formal arraignment and initial plea entry for later this month, where prosecutors plan to present eyewitness statements and local surveillance footage.

15 Minutes of Murder Producer’s Quote:

“When lethal violence erupts over something as routine as a dispute over a pet, it exposes a terrifying lack of conflict resolution. Our job in investigative journalism is to document these tragic escalations clinically, reminding readers how quickly an unchecked neighborhood argument in the community can turn into a tragic incident.”

Let’s Talk:

How do you feel your local neighborhood handles sudden community disputes or domestic safety alerts? Let’s discuss your thoughts on regional safety awareness and de-escalation resources in the comments section below.