Los Angeles County Prosecutors File Murder Charges In Mysterious Disappearance of Christina Downer

Christina Lynn Downer, 38, went missing from Koreatown in late 2025 before Los Angeles detectives reclassified the case as a complex homicide investigation. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

The sudden disappearance of a beloved local community member has escalated into a complex homicide investigation, sending shockwaves through Southern California as authorities uncover a disturbing web of legal disputes and alleged domestic concealment.

The Big Picture:

The Case: Los Angeles County prosecutors officially filed murder charges this week against Delorean Brandon in connection with the death of Christina Downer, who vanished under suspicious circumstances over a year ago.

Los Angeles County prosecutors officially filed murder charges this week against Delorean Brandon in connection with the death of Christina Downer, who vanished under suspicious circumstances over a year ago. The Arrests: Law enforcement personnel arrested Brandon alongside his current girlfriend, Kaylee Markowski, following a coordinated multi-agency investigation into the victim’s timeline.

Law enforcement personnel arrested Brandon alongside his current girlfriend, Kaylee Markowski, following a coordinated multi-agency investigation into the victim’s timeline. The Charges: Brandon faces one count of malice murder, while Markowski has been formally charged with acting as an accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting in the concealment of the crime and hiding the body.

Brandon faces one count of malice murder, while Markowski has been formally charged with acting as an accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting in the concealment of the crime and hiding the body. Legal Status: Both suspects are currently being held without bail in Los Angeles County custody pending their formal arraignment and initial defense motions.

Between the Lines:

Newly unsealed court documents reveal a volatile history of escalating friction, including a series of reciprocal restraining orders filed in the months leading up to the disappearance.

Journalistic reviews of public records show the victim had previously detailed specific instances of harassment, including bizarre civil complaints regarding the alleged theft of her pet cat.

What’s Next:

The Los Angeles County Superior Court has scheduled the preliminary arraignment hearing for mid-month, where the defense is expected to enter formal pleas while prosecutors present the initial forensic timeline.

“Saturday Night Live” writer Jimmy Fowlie (right) brought national attention to the case of his sister, Christina Downer, actively pleading for answers during the year-long investigation. (Credit: Via Instagram / Jimmy Fowlie)

15 Minutes of Murder Producer’s Quote:

“When an active missing persons file transitions into a multi-defendant murder prosecution, it usually means the digital or forensic paper trail finally caught up with the suspects. True crime isn’t about the spectacle—it’s about watching the clinical gears of the justice system slowly but surely grind down on those who think they can outsmart a local detective division.”

Let’s Talk:

How familiar are you with the local neighborhood safety alerts or missing persons resources available in your part of Los Angeles County? Let’s discuss your thoughts on how communities can better track these domestic safety red flags in the comments section below.