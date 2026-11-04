New York Police Arrest Suspect in 2024 SoHo Murder of Art Dealer

Larry Powlis stands before a judge during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court following his arrest for the 2024 murder of Egizio Panetti in SoHo. (Credit Line: Pool Photo via NY Post)

The sudden arrest brings unexpected closure to a New York community haunted for over two years by the mysterious death of a local resident inside his neighborhood apartment. The breakthrough underscores law enforcement’s continued push to resolve long-standing urban cold cases using video forensics.

The Big Picture:

The suspect: Authorities arrested Larry Powlis on Sunday November 1st, charging him with the murder of 67-year-old SoHo resident Egizio Panetti.

Authorities arrested Larry Powlis on Sunday November 1st, charging him with the murder of 67-year-old SoHo resident Egizio Panetti. The crime: Panetti was discovered deceased face-down on his bed on September 22, 2024, inside his Spring Street apartment with a pillow covering his head.

Panetti was discovered deceased face-down on his bed on September 22, 2024, inside his Spring Street apartment with a pillow covering his head. The evidence: The medical examiner officially determined the cause of death as homicidal asphyxiation, while building surveillance footage captured Powlis entering with the victim and later leaving alone with a heavily loaded duffel bag.

Inset: Victim Egizio Panetti, 67, who was found deceased inside his apartment on Spring Street in SoHo (background) on September 22, 2024. (Credit Line: Handout)

Between the Lines:

The motive: Investigators state that multiple personal belongings and valuables were missing from the apartment, pointing toward a targeted robbery that turned fatal.

Investigators state that multiple personal belongings and valuables were missing from the apartment, pointing toward a targeted robbery that turned fatal. The delay: The 18-month gap between the crime and the arrest highlights the painstaking process detectives underwent to fully authenticate the video evidence and track down the suspect.

What’s Next: Powlis was formally arraigned on Monday, where a judge ordered him held in custody without bail ahead of his next scheduled court appearance on Friday, November 6, 2026.

15 Minutes of Murder Producer’s Quote: “Two years of silence shattered in an instant. This arrest proves that no matter how much time passes, the digital footprints left behind in modern cities eventually catch up to those who think they got away with murder.”

Let’s Talk: Do you think building surveillance infrastructure is the single most effective tool police have for cracking cold cases, or does it raise too many privacy concerns for regular neighborhood residents? Let us know your thoughts below.