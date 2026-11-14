The Freese Road Bridge between Route 366 and Hanshaw in the Town of Dryden has been closed to vehicles for five years, and is now closed to cyclists and pedestrians as well “due to structural deterioration of the bridge,” according to a Tompkins SIREN alert this week.

The Town of Dryden was awarded funds from the 2016 Bridge New York Program of the New York State Department of Transportation “for repair and replacement of the bridges located at Freese Road over Fall Creek and South George Road over Virgil Creek,” according to an announcement from the Town in January 2017.

The bridge was repaired in October 2019, and its weight limit lowered from 15 tons to 9, and at the time, Tompkins County officials said the bridge was slated for replacement in 2020. The Highway Department announced it was closed until further notice due to structural issues and weight limit concerns in December 2021.

Related: Freese Road Bridge is closed indefinitely in Town of Dryden

Until this week, the bridge had remained available to cyclists and pedestrians.

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