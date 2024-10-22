Open in App
    Expect delays in Ithaca’s west end due to three days of bridge repairs

    By Rachel Cera,

    1 days ago

    The City of Ithaca says New York State and City crews will be repairing several locations of bridge joint in the 1000 block of West State Street and MLK Jr. Street on the bridge over the flood control channel this Wednesday through Friday. “Expect long delays” as traffic is reduced to one lane, they say.

    “Traffic patterns will be altered to one lane during work hours (approx. 7am-3:30pm),” they said. “Westbound left turn lane onto NYS Rte13A may be closed.”

    No detour is in place. The work is scheduled from October 23 to October 25.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jASBM_0wHZZZAf00

