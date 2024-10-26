Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 13WMAZ

    Man dead after shooting in Fort Valley, shooter arrested for murder, release says

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Fort ValleyMurder investigationViolent crimeFort Valley police departmentAlcohol and crimeSelf-Defense laws

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    CHAYCE18
    1d ago
    dam fort valley on the map 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Georgia Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WWPW Power 105.37 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Three Men Arrested for $20K Lottery Ticket Theft from Coffee County Store
    Daily Coffee Press3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    12 Strange (But True) Laws You’ll Only Hear About in Georgia
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    TikTok and social media superstar Keith Lee takes trip to try Warner Robins restaurant, pays rent for 3 months
    13WMAZ1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Robins A.F.B. Warner Robins, GA USA
    ifoundaquiltedheart.com2 days ago
    Missing 20-Year-Old Chloe Cooper Found Safe After Leaving Home Voluntarily
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Cordele becoming world class facility for new World Crown 300
    shorttrackscene.com2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Georgia Woman Sentenced to 12 Years for $30M COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Ric Flair’s Stepson Commits Suicide At The Age Of 24
    ewrestlingnews.com1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy