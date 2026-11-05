More Than Football: Michigan Stadium Hosts Unusual Urine Recycling Event This Weekend

Well, this rivalry has taken an unexpected turn. Saturday’s matchup will involve more than just the score on the football field. This time, bragging rights will also be up for grabs as researchers see which university can collect the most urine during game day.

Yes, you read that correctly.

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Tailgaters Asked to Donate Urine for Saturday’s Science Project

According to a press release, this unusual competition (nicknamed ‘The Piss-Off’) serves a scientific purpose. Researchers plan to turn the collected urine into nutrient-rich fertilizer, which will be used in agricultural research projects at both universities.

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But don’t worry! The fertilizer will be used on horticultural crops, such as grass and ornamental plants, rather than crops grown for human consumption.

Here’s How Saturday’s ‘Peecycling’ Event Will Work:

Two yurts will be set up on the grounds of the nearby Ann Arbor Golf Club, one representing the University of Michigan and the other Michigan State. Fans can choose which yurt to visit based on their school allegiance. Urine collections will run from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. May the best team win!

Unfortunately, at this time samples are only being collected from, “people who stand up to pee”. Ladies, that’s not us.

The collected donations will eventually be used in agricultural research projects at both universities, including MSU’s Kellogg Biological Station and U-M’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens. Wait, could this be the secret behind U-M’s famous PEE-ony garden?