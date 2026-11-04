Michigan residents woke up this morning with renewed hope for the future. To say that this month is going to bring change to our state and indeed our country is a bit of an understatement.

I think the majority of residents and citizens have been looking around for something to believe in and have hope in, and they finally have it. It’s been a long time coming, and for millions of people across the country, it’s something they will tell you they have needed for a long time.

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We as Americans have been dealing with so many struggles like being able to afford our groceries, losing our healthcare, gas prices continuing to rise, and yet we have found ourselves in a place where we are able to overcome that and see the positive that awaits us in the future.

I think it’s very possible that years from now, historians will look back on this time and talk about how Michiganders banded together to believe in one common thing. We all knew that this month would bring permanent change to Michigan and a clear vision of what things will look like in the future, and now we are here:

West Michigan's Dolly Parton Corn Maze Offers Free Admission

In just a few short weeks, Grand Theft Auto VI will finally be released.

How long have Michiganders been asking for this video game? A decade at least? The last Grand Theft Auto was released on September 17, 2013, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Now, finally, on November 19, Grand Theft Auto VI will be released for the PlayStation five and Xbox Series X/S. We’ve gone through a lot the last 13 years, but there’s finally something that has all brought us together, as we await to see the story of Jason Duvall and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple who were inspired by Bonnie and Clyde as a navigate a sprawling conspiracy throughout the state of Leonida.

There’s no doubt this month will be forever changing, and we can only be grateful that we made it to finally see the change we all hoped for. You can pre-order Grand Theft Auto here.