13 ON YOUR SIDE
GRPD: 2-year-old boy taken to hospital after he shot himself with gun Saturday morning
2 days ago
2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchViolent crimeParental responsibilityChild gun safetyGrand Rapids police departmentInvestigation processHome safety measures
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Constance Harig
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Ex-cop told 911 he gave wife of 54 years 'merciful ending' from Alzheimer's before taking his own life
Law & Crime3 days ago
UPI News3 days ago
Mississippi News Group24 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
BBC2 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
Dr. Rob Garcia 1 day ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
The Current GA24 days ago
Dianna Carney11 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
Thomas Smith23 days ago
David Heitz6 days ago
David Heitz15 days ago
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
L.A. TACO13 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
Dianna Carney25 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.