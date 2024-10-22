Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 13 ON YOUR SIDE

    Why were Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies in Grand Rapids on Monday?

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Allan Bewalda
    1d ago
    transported criminals
    Ian Lucky
    1d ago
    Typical Ottawa County
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Beloved Michigan Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WKQI Channel 9552 days ago
    Meat Recall Extended to Include Meals Sold at Michigan Meijer, Kroger, Walmart
    The Game 730 AM WVFN2 days ago
    This Small-Town Donut Shop In Michigan Has The Best Apple Fritters In The Midwest
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    ‘Just not fair’: Michigan mom speaks out after Grand Valley State University sends son $84K bill for FOIA files he requested — about an investigation he’s involved in
    moneywise.com3 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Federal judge dismisses RNC lawsuit over Michigan voter records
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    The Enormous Antique Emporium In Michigan That Takes All Day To Explore
    familydestinationsguide.com15 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Michigan Man Who Posted YouTube Comments Threatening to Kill Democrats, LGBTQ People Sent to Federal Prison
    Latin Times2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy