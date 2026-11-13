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OPINION
Detroit Lions head to Germany as Scott Anderson and Marc Ryan debate a London franchise
By Audacy Sports,10 days ago
Scott Anderson, Marc Ryan, and producer Khang open the segment talking about the Detroit Lions’ upcoming game in Germany, taking a call from Richard about his Wembley Stadium experience and debating whether the NFL is forcing American football onto Europe—or ever realistically putting a full-time franchise in London.