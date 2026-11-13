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OPINION
Mike Valenti wants Red Wings to lose until the organization changes
By Audacy Sports,10 days ago
After roasting producer Paul Serra for living in Metro Detroit for 15 years without ever eating a shawarma, Mike Valenti turns his attention to an unprecedented crisis unfolding with the Detroit Red Wings. Reacting to bombshell reports from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Valenti admits he is actively rooting for the Red Wings to lose until organizational behavior finally changes.